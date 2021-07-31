Editor:
I agree with Hoppy Kercheval, when he said in a recent column that critical race theory is “not a simple matter” and “it is hard to know how to even have the conversation.”
I strongly disagree, however, with Kercheval’s assertion “that our country’s fundamental principles provide a framework for the goal of true equality.”
A nation’s core values are shown by its actions, and the actions of the first settlers and, later, the government of the United States reveal a framework of white privilege built on subjugation of people of color.
Racism does not depend on intent. In her book, “White Fragility: Why it’s so Hard for White People to Talk About Racism,” Robin DiAngelo notes, “When a racial group’s collective prejudice is backed by the power of legal authority and institutional control, it is transformed into racism, a far-reaching system that functions independently from the intentions or self-images of individual actors.”
Racist policies have seeped into our psyche and burrowed beneath our skin, passed down through generations of separateness. The separate worlds of Blacks and whites are re-created every time a child is born. Only through education and understanding will this divide be bridged.
It is past time for a conversation about race and racism. Classes that present history from a white perspective (or watered-down tales of people of color) perpetuate the myth of equality and bolster white privilege.
Failure to present critical race theory in our schools (i.e., the role that race has played and continues to play in individual and institutional interactions of all people) will only widen the gap between whites and people of color, contributing to increased division and unrest/violence in this country.
A starting point to bridging this division, in addition to Dr. Ibram X. Kendi’s book, “How to be an Anti-Racist,” cited by Kercheval, is DiAngelo’s book.
BA Miskowiec
Charleston