Editor:
West Virginians are in dire need of vast improvements to roads, water lines, broadband and array of poverty assistance, which President Joe Biden’s proposed infrastructure bill would answer. Yet Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., digesting his new-found leverage stomps on the bill, allying the GOP.
Being the 50th senator in the Democratic Party majority, the senator also stomps on a national vote for the only American citizens without a national vote. Granting the right for Washington, D.C., voters to engage in the national vote neither damages nor improves life in West Virginia. Why then? Washington, D.C., voters tend to vote a Democrat ticket, which upsets Manchin’s Republican friends.
One can project that Manchin will stomp on Biden’s proposed Jobs and American Families Plan bills that will strengthen the middle class and improve the poor’s substandard lives.
What possible reason could there be for the Democrat senator’s objections to helping his West Virginia constituents? Perhaps Manchin has forgotten that West Virginia nationally ranks first in every bad category and last in every good one.
Of course, memory loss is not the reason. The reason is that these bills propose to raise taxes on corporations that pay little if any taxes, and on billionaires and multi-millionaires who recently reaped a huge tax break and made vast fortunes during the ongoing pandemic. Requiring the outrageously rich and avaricious corporations to pay their fair share of taxes upsets Manchin’s Republican friends.
Could it be that West Virginians will soon see their senator filling in a foursome at Mar-a-Lago, stomping over the greens with Linsey Graham, Ted Cruz and Narcissus?
Sonny Fair
Wheeling