Hershel “Woody” Williams was born in 1923 in Marion County to a family that had already buried six children during the influenza epidemic of 1919.
His father died in 1934, leaving his mother with five children. Before becoming a U.S. Marine who would earn the Medal of Honor for his actions on Iwo Jima and garner the legacy that saw him lie in state this week at the U.S. Capitol, he enlisted in the Civilian Conservation Corps.
One of his first jobs in the corps was to run a jackhammer, drilling holes in stone at Cooper’s Rock State Forest. In November 1941, he was transferred to Montana, working on a project in the Rocky Mountains. Before his discharge in April 1942, he became a certified truck driver.
Williams had entered the CCC as one of “Roosevelt’s Boys.” President Franklin D. Roosevelt knew the corps could save the forests, streams and soil of our country, but his greatest hope was that their time in the organization would save the corps members by providing nutrition, fitness training, education and the skills needed for employment.
Williams was the epitome of how a Civilian Corps Boy could step forward into World War II and return home to become one of the best of our Greatest Generation.
On June 30, the Civilian Conservation Corps’ Legacy celebrated an 80th anniversary. Having known many CCC members who were assigned to Kanawha State Forest, I cannot help believing that Williams’ experience in the corps also helped better prepare him for the Marines.