Editor:
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., just saved West Virginia small businesses.
He cast the decisive vote recently to prevent Congress from passing a $15 per hour federal minimum wage — nearly double the current rate in the Mountain State. His vote will save job creators from high costs they can’t afford as they try to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.
My organization has studied how a $15 per hour federal minimum wage would hurt small business. We found that it would kill at least 1.6 million jobs by forcing businesses to pay money they don’t have. Most of the job losses would be at the mom-and-pop shops that have been hurt the most by the pandemic.
Manchin made sure that won’t happen. He didn’t just vote against a wage hike. He voted for the small businesses that will power West Virginia’s future.
Gil White
Director of the West Virginia chapter of the National Federation of Independent Business