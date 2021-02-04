Editor:
After foreign terrorists attacked us on 9/11, President George W. Bush told the world, you’re either for us or against us. Democrats and Republicans came together to defend the country.
The choice is that clear today, after domestic terrorists attacked Congress and the U.S. Capitol: Are you for us or against us? Are you for the U.S. government, or are you for the person who incited the attack on our government? The former vice president of the United States now fears for his life, but most Republicans still stand with the person who put his life in danger, using the Constitution as justification. It is shameful and alarming.
Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, was right on the night of Jan. 6, when he implored members of Congress to muster the courage to tell their constituents the truth. Yet, even after the attack, many members continue to perpetuate lies, if not overtly then tacitly by their silence.
We have come to a moral moment in our nation’s history where the choice is between right or wrong, truth or lies, the United States of America or Trump. Simply put, are you for us or against us?
I pray that Senate Republicans have the courage to defend the country in the impeachment trial against those who would destroy it: former president Trump and the terrorists he inspired.
Lynn Gregg
Hurricane