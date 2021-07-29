Editor:
In a column last week, the Gazette-Mail’s Lee Wolverton advised us to “ditch despair.” This is a bit rich, since he himself has been a voice of despair. But OK, welcome back from the dark side, Lee. Now, where to go from here? Here are four suggestions.
1. Wolverton says we should demand better of our politicians. What’s better, I think, is to vote only for leaders who are optimistic (not grievance creators) with positive programs.
2. Keep all West Virginia kids in public schools attending in person. Kids form their life philosophies early, and K-12 experiences are a big part of it.
3. Attend and support “nondespair” churches. Hell fire and original sin don’t make for peppy, can-do behavior.
4. Admit to real problems. Denial doesn’t help. It saps energy and creates guilt.
John Palmer
Huntington