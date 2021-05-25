Editor:
Thank you, to Delegate Nathan Brown, D-Mingo, Delegate Chad Lovejoy, D-Cabell and Sen. Mike Romano, D-Harrison, for their work helping get a bill passed that updates bankruptcy exemptions for the first time in 18 years.
Exemptions allow people in bankruptcy to keep the things they need to live. House Bill 2730 increased the amount of equity in a home that can be protected from $25,000 to $35,000 and auto equity from $2,500 to $7,500. It also gives flexibility to let debtors use federal exemptions if they wish, instead of state.
These changes could not have come at a more important time, when COVID-19-related consumer and worker protections are about to end. Many West Virginians will be in a vulnerable position, potentially losing their home, car or other vital assets.
Now, people will have more opportunity for getting a fresh start through bankruptcy after incurring medical debt or getting into debt after losing a job.
Kudos, to Brown, Lovejoy and Romano, for looking out for regular West Virginians and getting HB 2730 into law.
Emmett Pepper
Charleston