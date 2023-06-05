So now, Gov. Jim Justice says he wants to be our next U.S. senator. Is he aware of all that will entail, and simply assumes that the rules won’t apply to him, as he does now?
He won’t be able to sleep in his own bed at night. He does that now, in defiance of our state constitution and Supreme Court. If elected senator, he will have to stay in Washington, D.C., for extended periods of time — unless he forces the government to helicopter him back and forth to Greenbrier County every day, at our expense.
He won’t be able to show up for work when he feels like it, like he does now as our no-better-than-part-time governor. Unlike his assertion that he can run West Virginia from his cellphone, things are vastly different at the federal level. Is he even aware that he will actually have to show up in Washington? On a regular basis?
The U.S. Senate has certain expectations for decorum. One of those is that its members are not financial scofflaws and that they pay what they owe, on time and in full. Justice has repeatedly (and proudly, it seems) demonstrated that he is utterly incapable of keeping his financial word to anyone. You know it’s pretty bad, not to mention sad, when a bank files a lawsuit to garnish the governor’s wages for nonpayment.
Being a U.S. senator demands long work days, constant engagement on a wide variety of complex policy issues and high-stakes decision-making that affect millions of people’s lives. Do we really want a guy who doesn’t think the rules and laws apply to him, who seldom shows up for work, and who won’t pay his bills, as our next senator? West Virginia deserves better.