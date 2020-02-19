LETTER: WV Legislature must act on bridges

Editor:

This letter is to advise members of the West Virginia Legislature of a critical issue to the lack of preventive maintenance of the state’s bridges.

There is no significant bridge washing program nor a cleaning and painting program by the Division of Highways. Spending millions of dollars to construct a new bridge and then not maintain that bridge creates a tremendous waste of tax dollars that would make the Supreme Court’s “couchgate” pale into insignificance.

The severe deterioration also causes a decrease in safe load capacity of bridges, creating potential safety hazards to the traveling public.

Legislation will have to be enacted to assure a satisfactory bridge maintenance program.

You are now aware of the problem. You need to enact legislation to correct it.

Robert C. Smith, P.E.

Elkview

