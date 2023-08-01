The Orphaned Well Prevention Act will be reintroduced in the 2024 legislative session, and the West Virginia Legislature should pass it.
This bill would require natural gas drillers to pay for plugging their wells in advance — estimated at an average of $125,000 per well. This is not chump change, and drillers will not want to set aside this much money in advance — but the current system, where they put up a small fraction of the actual cost, has led to over 6,500 orphaned wells in our state.
An abandoned well is one that has not produced for a full year; an orphaned well is an abandoned well whose owner has gone out of business. These leave the cost of plugging the well to the landowner or the taxpayer. Few landowners have that kind of cash, but unplugged wells often leak methane, a greenhouse gas that is a health hazard, a detriment to property values and a waste of fuel.
This situation is especially unfair when landowners have no say in the well going on the property and receive no benefit from it.
There is now federal money, up to $142 million, for plugging orphaned wells, but getting the full amount requires state action to solve this problem — action like the Orphaned Well Prevention Act — so we won’t keep generating new problems.
We need to mandate that the industry put up the full cost of reclamation before it drills a well. Since passing this bill also will unlock millions from the feds to help with the backlog of old orphaned wells, we have an additional reason to do this now. Let’s get it done.