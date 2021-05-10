Editor:
Single-delegate districts might pose a dilemma for some West Virginia delegates because they must serve all their constituents, not just those who voted for them. In today’s polarized politics, that might be difficult. At a minimum, it will require statesmanship, rather that political careerism and blind philosophy.
State senators will not face that dilemma, as they will share the responsibilities of legislative agency and representation with another senator in the same district.
In the U.S. House of Representatives, we will have only two representatives beginning in 2022. That means redistricting from three congressional districts to two.
A hypothetical map published in West Virginia University’s Daily Athenaeum newspaper in 2018 divided the state into northern and southern districts. The northern district included 28 counties (population 904,993), and the southern district included 27 counties (population 910,864) of a total 2017 estimate of 1,815,857; about as close as arithmetic will get us using county boundaries as the line between two districts having their own general characteristics.
Our two congressional representatives will face expanded constituency workloads. Today, three representatives each serve about 600,000 people; our two future representatives will each serve about 900,000 people. That increases their constituencies by about 50%, a considerable increase in the face of political polarization and difficult issues.
I favor a north-south split, because each district has unique characteristics, in addition to the general issues facing the whole state.
With substantial hard and soft infrastructure problems looming, West Virginia’s redistricting for state and federal legislating should be of paramount concern to all of us. I hope those concerns will register in Capitol halls in Charleston and Washington through a thoughtful and equitable redistricting process for all West Virginians.
Bill Wyant
Morgantown