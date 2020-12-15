Editor:
The U.S. Supreme Court repudiation of Trump’s desperate bid for a second term not only shredded his effort to overturn the will of voters; it also was a blunt rebuke to Republican leaders in Congress and the states who were willing to damage American democracy by embracing a partisan power grab over a free and fair election.
We patriots must be totally ashamed of our state of West Virginia and its seditious Republican officials, including Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and U.S. Reps. Alex Mooney and Carol Miller. Like their traitorous antecedents of the 1850s Confederacy, these officials would have us kill our great, united America. Have they no honor? Have they no shame?
Remember, West Virginia was formed for its courage to split from the Confederacy and to be a solid part of the United States of America. And now this infamous band of cowards who call themselves Trumpists want to make our state and its people suffer even more than ever. I say to hell with them and their toxic, anti-American movement.
Ed Rabel
Alum Creek