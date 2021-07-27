Editor:
In response to Howard Swint’s op-ed in the Sunday Gazette-Mail regarding legalizing recreational marijuana, I would like to express my opinion after recently visiting Colorado.
I traveled to that beautiful state to sight see and hike in the rugged Rocky Mountains. Denver was at the end of an almost two-week trip. My son and I were appalled at the degradation of the city. The stench of marijuana was overwhelming on the streets, and even in remote areas.
Dispensaries were commonplace and many users were observed aimlessly wandering around the city.
Despite what some think of the economy-boosting, multibillion-dollar marijuana industry, it is sad to think West Virginia citizens and lawmakers would even consider legalizing this recreational drug, knowing the consequences it could have on our families and workforce.
Surely, we can explore more wholesome and beneficial alternatives for an economic boost.
Cindy Skiles-Mann
Hurricane