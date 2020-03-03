LETTER: WV should immortalize Katherine Johnson in Statuary Hall

Editor:
Katherine Johnson’s legacy must never be forgotten and we must be proud that she hailed from our state. She broke many color and gender barriers and is a role model for women, especially women of color.
Until recently, she was not given the credit she deserves for her work for NASA and her groundbreaking accomplishments. We have a duty to educate the public about her and celebrate her life. The state of West Virginia owes her the recognition she deserves, which is why she should be one of our two statues to represent the state in the halls of Congress.
All states have two statues and we currently are represented by Francis Pierpont and John Kenna. Through a resolution by the state Legislature and the governor, states can change their statues, and we should look into removing Kenna’s statue and replacing it with Johnson’s.
She is not only a great American, but she is also from here and broke barriers at West Virginia State College (now University).
Statues in Statuary Hall are changing to celebrate diversity and people who never received the recognition they deserved before. West Virginia is very lucky to have a claim to her legacy, and we should embrace that by letting her represent us in Washington, D.C.
Aryanna Islam
Fairmont