Editor:
Attorney David L. Yaussy’s op-ed in Tuesday’s Gazette-Mail against the science on the COVID-19 pandemic revealed nothing about the realities of scientific truth, but rather how the fossil fuel industry that he represents has lied about the evolving science on many issues, including climate change.
To dismiss science by saying, “Why I don’t buy ‘believe the science’” is to dismiss an entire global community of scientists and those who are proud to be applied scientists — we engineers.
I personally have spent my entire 56-year career applying scientific truths to solve problems and hopefully build a better society.
Lawyers who have the fossil fuel industry as clients have constantly sought to distort and deny the truth. Exxon knew from its own scientists in 1971 that a very real climate change crisis was developing. They are now in court to explain why they suppressed that knowledge and lied to their shareholders about the financial risks to their industry posed by the crisis.
The conditions of an emerging climate crisis were first reported in the 1880s by scientists and engineers in Wales, England and Sweden. The killer smog of London was a scientific fact, a result caused by the burning of coal.
NASA’s Dr. James Hansen testified to Congress about the emerging and growing crisis in 1988.
But Yaussy dismisses scientific knowledge as unbelievable, undoubtedly because it’s not convenient for his clients. See his posturing for what it is — selfish and baseless.
Allen Tweddle
Charleston