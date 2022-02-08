I’m proud to be a West Virginian. For 11 years, I’ve traveled throughout the state as a health advocate and educator, fighting the health syndemic we face.
There is so much to love about our state and its people. But, unfortunately, a stigma follows us. When people think of West Virginia, they immediately think of the opioid epidemic. But that’s not who we are. We’re much more than that. We can be proud of the health care efforts, treatments, and legislative work we have done to respond to the issue of opioid addiction in an attempt to reduce the number of those impacted. But we’re missing a key ingredient. Greater access to treatment.
Our state must combat this syndemic by overturning the moratorium on new opioid treatment programs in West Virginia. As a result of the legislative moratorium, the state allows only nine opioid treatment centers throughout our entire state. For people living in the most rural areas, this has become a massive barrier to treatment and recovery. The average person may have to drive hours to access treatment.
The moratorium is counter to what is needed to treat people and heal people with active addiction while keeping families and communities intact. West Virginia leads the nation in drug overdose deaths. Our rate has more than doubled over the past 15 years. Now, rates of HIV and hepatitis C are on the rise. Each health crisis is like a train car — separate, yet linked. We must have as many tools in our tool belt as possible. That is why we must overturn the opioid treatment programs moratorium.
And we have the tools to make a change in our state. Implementation is underway of the Governor’s Substance Use Response Plan. The plan addresses the various community factors that need to come together to adequately address substance use, including health systems, law enforcement, economic development, the courts and our broader community. Overturning the moratorium is part of that work.
Recently, the Pew Charitable Trust made 10 recommendations to combat the opioid crisis, including making it easier for new opioid treatment programs to open, improving the care delivered through these programs, and expanding access to high-quality treatment for opioid use disorder.
As we navigate our state’s public health complexities, we must understand and implement essential lifesaving medical solutions. Unfortunately, for many people living with opioid use disorder, access to a medical setting, such as opioid treatment programs, is limited. Yet, for many of those addicted, getting access to health care after a long and painful road is vitally necessary.
Access to fundamental treatment is the building block to restoring one’s health and recovering from the highly addictive and overly prescribed opioid arsenal. Opioid treatment program facilities are staffed with medical professionals who can provide lifesaving, FDA-approved medicine and intensive support.
Several years ago, I read an article that compelled me to expand the Community Education Group’s programs in our state. It was by Nicholas Kristof. He wrote: “Every 15 minutes in America, a child is born after prenatal exposure to opioids. Here in West Virginia, 14% of babies are born exposed to drugs, and perhaps 5% more to alcohol, totaling nearly one out of five newborns.”
Think about that. How many generations of mothers, daughters, sons, sisters, brothers and babies will it take to ensure accessible treatment for those families who are suffering from the epidemic of the opioid crisis?
Let’s usher in opioid treatment program models that provide medications to underserved and rural populations. Please join me by encouraging our Legislature to overturn the opioid treatment program moratorium. Together, we can do it. Together, we can combat overdose deaths in our state. Together, we can be proud of what we’re doing in West Virginia.
We have only a few weeks left until the end of this legislative session. So, please call your legislators today and ask them to overturn the opioid treatment programs moratorium. Your action today will help us save the lives of many West Virginians.