As a young person with my life ahead of me, I care deeply about the preservation of our God-given Earth. At the same time, as a lifelong West Virginian, I know that any responsible climate solution must also honor and respect the generations of coal miners who have risked their lives to power our nation.
With the climate debate raging in Washington, we West Virginians can count on Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., to find a healthy balance between continued resource development and environmental stewardship. This means prioritizing energy “innovation, not elimination,” as Manchin has rightly described.
As the energy transition continues, this also means investing in the hardworking miners who, for generations, have contributed to America’s strength and prosperity.
The recently introduced American Energy Worker Opportunity Act provides a model. Endorsed by the United Steelworkers, Utility Workers Union of America, AFL-CIO, and United Mine Workers of America, the legislation would make long-overdue investments in America’s energy workers. This includes job training, health benefits and education programs — to ensure that America’s energy veterans are not left behind.
To make sure these investments are paid for, the natural complement is a corporate carbon pollution fee. This simple approach would not only generate revenue to honor the service of our miners and their families, but also ensure a steady, predictable and responsible energy transition.
Instead of burdensome and ever-changing Environmental Protection Agency regulations, or expensive subsidies that favor one technology over another, a carbon price would ensure a level playing field for competition and innovation.
American ingenuity has solved many great challenges across U.S. history, and the climate topic is no exception. By unleashing the forces that make America great — entrepreneurship, hard work and business innovation — carbon pricing would drive the development of energy technologies here at home, positioning our economy for continued energy dominance.
To keep business and job opportunities in America, carbon pricing should also be paired with a border carbon adjustment — which would hold countries like China, Russia and India accountable for their pollution through fees at the border. Given that U.S. industry is already cleaner and more efficient than its overseas competitors, a border adjustment would actually boost domestic manufacturing and bring jobs back to America — where they belong.
This tool has added value in the face of Vladimir Putin’s aggression in Ukraine. Russian energy production is far dirtier and more carbon intensive than the United States’, and a border fee would do more damage to the Russian economy than sanctions — as their own oil tsar has warned. It would freeze out Russia from many global markets and ramp-up U.S. energy production in its place.
A border-adjusted carbon price also would build on Machin’s pioneering work with the Energy Act of 2020. Developed in partnership with Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, and signed into law by then-President Donald Trump, the bill is the first comprehensive modernization of our nation’s energy policies in over a decade. It rightly prioritizes the research, development and demonstration of next-generation energy technologies.
A carbon price would boost the impact of these investments and ensure that the Energy Act of 2020 becomes the true blueprint for the U.S. energy transition. This would sideline the unrealistic, big-government proposals coming from the left and instead ensure that an all-of-the-above energy approach wins the day.
In negotiations, Manchin always knows how to hold out for a better deal for the people of West Virginia and put our state’s priorities first. At this moment of maximum negotiating leverage, now is the best time to ensure a responsible energy transition for our country and bring more good paying jobs to our state.
The reality is that climate policy is coming, one way or another. The only question is whether will it be on West Virginia’s terms.
With some calling for sudden and drastic climate policies — including expensive measures with questionable revenue sources — a carbon pricing and investments strategy would offer a clear contrast. It would ensure that fiscal discipline leads the way.
This responsible, forward-looking strategy is what West Virginia — and America — needs. With this solution, we would honor our past, meet the responsibilities of the present and invest in a strong, prosperous future for all West Virginians.