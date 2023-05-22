Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Thousands of young people soon will graduate from colleges and universities across the Mountain State. Many are at a crossroads, facing the first major decision of their adult lives — staying in West Virginia or leaving to pursue careers elsewhere.

I have been down this path. After college, I spent 15 years in Washington, D.C., before deciding to move back to Charleston so my wife and I could raise our children in our hometown, near family and friends. For us, it has been the best decision we’ve ever made. West Virginia is an ideal place to raise a family, with culturally vibrant cities and communities across the state — all without the traffic and hassle that comes with living in a large metropolitan area.

Aaron Sporck, of Charleston, is the West Virginia middle-market banking lead for Huntington National Bank.

