Thousands of young people soon will graduate from colleges and universities across the Mountain State. Many are at a crossroads, facing the first major decision of their adult lives — staying in West Virginia or leaving to pursue careers elsewhere.
I have been down this path. After college, I spent 15 years in Washington, D.C., before deciding to move back to Charleston so my wife and I could raise our children in our hometown, near family and friends. For us, it has been the best decision we’ve ever made. West Virginia is an ideal place to raise a family, with culturally vibrant cities and communities across the state — all without the traffic and hassle that comes with living in a large metropolitan area.
This generation of graduates is entering the workforce at an important and exciting time for our state. The opportunities for economic success in new and exciting industries have never been greater, but we must retain and attract young talent to capitalize on these opportunities.
I would argue that there has been no better time to begin one’s professional career in West Virginia in generations.
For those that want to pursue a more entrepreneurial path, I would argue that there is no better place to start a business than West Virginia. The entrepreneurial support ecosystem has never been stronger, with groups like Vantage Ventures, Intermed Labs and universities, like the University of Charleston and Marshall University, providing facilities and mentorship to startups. With entities like Mountain State Capital and the Country Roads Angel Network providing critical early state financing to high-growth startups and small businesses. It is an exciting time for the startup community in our state.
Our state is undergoing a manufacturing renaissance. Startup manufacturers, like Mountaintop Beverage in Morgantown, are creating opportunities for careers in manufacturing in a new industry for West Virginia. Nucor Steel, in Mason County, is rekindling our state’s heritage in the manufacturing of steel. Recent economic development announcements of next-generation battery and energy storage projects further build on our state’s rich history of being an energy leader for the nation. These projects will provide new opportunities across the state.
Furthermore, we are a state comprised of small, family owned businesses. Many of these businesses are nearing a point where ownership will transfer from one generation to the next. This presents an incredible opportunity for the next generation of entrepreneurs to acquire a business, while at the same time retaining and growing jobs in their community.
These are all professional opportunities to keep new graduates here, but why they choose to stay is just as important.
West Virginia’s cities are experiencing an urban renaissance, with new downtown housing developments, amazing craft breweries and vibrant arts amenities. Institutions, like Mountain Stage, not only promote our rich regional musical heritage but showcase incredible music from across the nation. Our cities offer these urban experiences while, at the same time, being a short drive from amazing outdoor recreation. In Charleston, we are just an hour’s drive from our nation’s newest national park, the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve.
Despite this tremendous momentum, we still have our challenges, just like everywhere else.
For those who are ready to tackle these challenges, please know that opportunities abound in the Mountain State. Those who choose to leave will always be welcomed back. The experience and skills gained in careers outside of West Virginia will be incredibly valuable to the state.
For some, the option to stay in West Virginia might seem like the road less traveled. I understand the apprehension, but I believe staying in West Virginia will be a personal and professional decision that will not be regretted.
Aaron Sporck, of Charleston, is the West Virginia middle-market banking lead for Huntington National Bank.