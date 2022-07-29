Ten years ago, a burgeoning solar company called SOLV Energy placed its first order of steel from Steel of West Virginia. Since then, SOLV Energy has bought and installed over $150 million worth of high-quality West Virginia-made steel on utility-scale solar plants across the country.
When our companies and employees gathered in Huntington a few months ago, we reflected on the many successes of our decade-long partnership: the hundreds of good jobs we have created, the pride of using quality U.S.-made steel and the emissions we have reduced through clean steelmaking.
This is a real-world success story of how solar energy is improving lives and growing job opportunities for people all over the country. With the right policies in place, this example could be replicated on an even larger scale around America, and Congress has a narrow window of opportunity to act by passing a budget reconciliation package. This once-in-a-generation opportunity would drive growth in the renewable-energy sector and benefit workers in communities across the United States.
Thanks to the leadership of Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., Congress has a bill in front of it, the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, that invests $369 billion in our clean energy and manufacturing sectors, coupled with strong standards to ensure we’re using products with domestic content — like the steel made by workers at Steel of West Virginia.
We know Americans are feeling the crunch of inflation, with high gas prices and challenges with the supply chain. So are we. The Inflation Reduction Act, which the Senate could vote on as soon as next week, would help tackle inflation by lowering costs for essential needs, like energy and health care, while building vigorous, secure supply chains here at home.
These critical actions will not only lower costs but also fortify national energy security and global competitiveness. Investing in American manufacturing and strengthening our domestic supply chain will bolster our economy against inflation and lay a foundation for the United States to be an exporter of leading renewables products in years to come.
Supply chain challenges have hindered businesses of all types across the United States, and our companies are no exception. Over the past two years, SOLV Energy has felt the impact of global supply chain disruptions, product shortages, shipping delays and inflation. Sourcing our steel in America has helped our business continue to grow, providing stability to our employees and safe and reliable electricity to communities and businesses across the country.
The clean energy measures in this budget package include manufacturing incentives to spur on-shore production of U.S.-made solar panels, inverters and other manufactured goods, including a variety of steel products used in the renewable sector. These incentives will drive investment in American factories, build up domestic supply chains and create thousands of good-paying jobs.
Two bonus incentives in the package prioritize use of domestic products — including West Virginia-made steel — and the development of clean energy projects in communities where mines and power plants have already been shuttered. These provisions will drive the revitalization of communities that have seen job losses and can put folks back to work — providing new energy jobs and opportunities in communities hit hard by outsourcing and America’s energy transition. This would be a huge deal for our entire nation — but particularly for rural communities.
If the Inflation Reduction Act becomes law, Congress will give developers the confidence needed to build energy projects and manufacturers the market certainty they need to invest in communities across the country.
Let’s get these policies right to unlock investments, guarantee American global competitiveness and ensure that orders for West Virginia steel and other clean energy products manufactured in the United States are growing every year.
Investing in American solar manufacturing will ensure resiliency in our supply chain and drive deployment of renewable energy projects built with steel made by workers at Steel of West Virginia. Taking decisive action will create more jobs in the United States, bolster national security and combat climate change.
The opportunity is now. Energy security, the economy and the American people can’t wait.
Chuck Abbott is the vice president and general manager of Steel of West Virginia, which is owned by Steel Dynamics Inc.
George Hershman is the CEO of SOLV Energy, which builds and manages utility-scale solar, energy storage and high-voltage substations throughout North America.