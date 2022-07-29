Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Ten years ago, a burgeoning solar company called SOLV Energy placed its first order of steel from Steel of West Virginia. Since then, SOLV Energy has bought and installed over $150 million worth of high-quality West Virginia-made steel on utility-scale solar plants across the country.

When our companies and employees gathered in Huntington a few months ago, we reflected on the many successes of our decade-long partnership: the hundreds of good jobs we have created, the pride of using quality U.S.-made steel and the emissions we have reduced through clean steelmaking.

Chuck Abbott is the vice president and general manager of Steel of West Virginia, which is owned by Steel Dynamics Inc.

George Hershman is the CEO of SOLV Energy, which builds and manages utility-scale solar, energy storage and high-voltage substations throughout North America.

