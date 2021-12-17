I will be honest with you, at the start of this week, I didn’t know all that much about the Build Back Better Act. I knew it would create tens of thousands of jobs for West Virginia while lowering costs for some things, but I didn’t know how it did those things, and I certainly didn’t know how many lives it would transform.
That all changed when I joined a bike tour of different places in West Virginia that will benefit from the Build Back Better Act.
We started at a Charleston-based solar installation business where I met Larry Kopelman, who grew up in coal country and is fiscally conservative. Now he owns Solar Green WV. He appreciates everything Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has done to lower the spending level of Build Back Better, and to make sure it is fully paid for. Now he supports the Build Back Better Act, which will ensure that solar and wind manufacturing comes to West Virginia to help the Mountain State make the transition he has already made to clean energy jobs.
From there, we biked to the YWCA Mel Wolf Child Development Center, where I met folks who have been working to make sure our children are taken care of with the child tax credit. When COVID-19 hit, many people lost their jobs or had significant pay cuts because of the strain on businesses and organizations.
The expanded child tax credit that Congress passed in February has helped these people balance their financial books. I learned that this program expires at the end of the year and, if Congress doesn’t extend it by passing the Build Back Better Act, 300,000 children in West Virginia would lose this vital support.
Our last stop was at the Family Care Clinic. I got to meet Jeffery Gordon, who, after undergoing open heart surgery, was slammed with exorbitantly expensive prescription drug costs. Combined, these drugs take up more than 12% of his fixed retirement income, and he has been forced to dip into his savings.
The Build Back Better Act would help him by lowering the cost of prescription drugs. I also heard Mariah Plante share that she cares for her autistic brother at home and has experienced frustration at the quality and availability of home- and community-based care services for West Virginians with disabilities. The Build Back Better Act will help caregivers like Plante support their loved ones in the comfort of their own homes.
Through all of this, one thing became undeniably clear to me. The Build Back Better Act is good for West Virginia. The clean energy entrepreneur, the parents of children, the retiree on a fixed income and the home health care provider all have their hopes pinned on this one lifesaving legislation.
I hope Congress does not waste any more time and passes the Build Back Better Act before the end of the year, and I hope both West Virginia senators vote for it.