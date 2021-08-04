It has been a while since Charleston officially renamed a street. Now that the state of California has denigrated our state by banning state-funded travel here, it’s time to give California Avenue a new name.
California does not play well with others. In June, it added West Virginia and four other states to its banned list for state-funded travel, for a total of 17 states. California should no longer be honored in our city.
It has been five years since we officially renamed a street, when two blocks of Lewis Street became John Norman Street. The new name honors two John Normans, a father and son who were important to Black history in the city.
Then in January 2020, we had an honorary naming of Court Street for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., a man who needs no introduction. And earlier this year, Charleston honorarily named Garrison Avenue for slain officer Cassie Johnson, without removing the name of famous abolitionist William Lloyd Garrison.
When John Norman Street got its name, some city officials said they were open to another name change sometime for local civil rights activist A. H. Brown. Replacing California Avenue with Brown’s name — not only as an honor but officially — makes good sense.
Of course, local Black history and slain officers are not the only noble subjects for name changes. We could, for example, use the name of Banská Bystrica, our sister city. But that’s hard to spell and pronounce. “Brown” is much easier.
Anyway, the point is to get California’s name out of our city. We should welcome all Californians who want to escape their state’s high taxes and high cost of living, or who want to visit for any reason. But the state itself no longer deserves our praise.
Furthermore, when it comes time to rename a street, California Avenue is a great choice. It has just one house and two government buildings whose addresses would change — easy as striking gold out west in 1848. It is only three blocks across. And it borders the Capitol complex, so we should want to get it right.
And California, besides its recent disparagement of our state, is not quite a model for the good side of Black history. It had slavery and a fugitive slave law, despite its reputation of entering the Union as a free state.
Plus, does anybody know what California ever had to do with our state or our city, except that we were on the same side in the Civil War?
I understand that some people in our city may agree with California’s concern about the West Virginia’s transgender sports ban, which is why California puts states on its no-go list. But boycotts like this one go too far. They interfere with our state’s democracy, further divide Americans from each other and declare a single truth on which reasonable people can differ with civility.
Renaming is an easy way to show we mean business without taking a side, actually boycotting, or causing any loss of real business. Instead of escalating the conflict, renaming a street is just a powerful symbol.
We would not be saying that California is right or wrong to express concern about our laws. We would be saying that California made a mistake to use pressure on us instead of trying to persuade us.
Even though California has closed its door, we can make this change and leave our door open for them.