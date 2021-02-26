With a closely divided Congress, America needs people like Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., who are willing to work with both parties to find solutions.
As chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, Manchin is leading the way with an approach that has a real chance for bipartisan support: diversifying the energy portfolio to reinvest in communities who have lost jobs and once were revenue-dependent on traditional energy sources.
Manchin’s approach is grounded in reality and backed up by facts.
Before the pandemic, the clean energy industry was creating jobs 70% faster than the economy as a whole. With solar and wind now among the cheapest forms of energy, expect that boom to continue, especially if we enact smart policies like those included in Manchin’s American Energy Innovation Act, which compiles more than 50 energy-related measures to modernize domestic energy laws.
Its key provisions account for issues important to both sides of the aisle, such as renewable energy, energy storage, carbon capture, grid security and modernization, workforce development and vehicle technologies.
Electric trucks, buses and cars, in particular, bring bright employment prospects, with new or retooled electric-vehicle factories sprouting up across the country.
Manchin clearly knows that clean energy and clean transportation mean good-paying, long-lasting jobs for West Virginians. Toyota’s plant in Putnam County, for example, has been a stable employer in the area since its establishment in 1996. Moreover, that part of the state is now home to West Virginia’s largest solar project.
As we grow these clean energy solutions in West Virginia, we also grow the economic investments and jobs that result, helping get people back to work in a post-pandemic world.
There is overwhelming public support for these common-sense policies, according to a new poll. A majority of Americans in both political parties support creating jobs by updating our infrastructure and reducing pollution. A large majority of citizens also believe it’s important to increase production of electric buses, trucks and cars, and support investments in renewable energy and energy efficiency.
Manchin, and his bipartisan colleagues, have the opportunity to show the nation that creating jobs and reducing pollution go hand in hand. It’s time to reach beyond political lines and work together to advance clean energy, create jobs and grow West Virginia’s economy.