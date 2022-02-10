It’s a rough time right now to be a social studies teacher here in West Virginia.
We are exhausted from the past two years of pandemic teaching and, now, the content we teach and how we teach it is under attack by the West Virginia Legislature. They, as well as legislatures across the country, are in the process of passing legislation aimed at scaring social studies teachers out of teaching anything but a white-washed, Disney-ized version of American history. Their end game is to stop social studies teachers from teaching about slavery, the Jim Crow era or the Civil Rights Movement by calling all of it “critical race theory.”
It is as if they want us to pretend as if Emmitt Till wasn’t brutally lynched, Ruby Bridges was welcomed by her elementary school classmates, instead of escorted by federal marshals, and that George Wallace didn’t stand in that schoolhouse door or promise Southerners that he would fight to guarantee “segregation now, segregation tomorrow, segregation forever.”
West Virginia teachers follow teacher-created content standards for each course they teach (I was part of the team that wrote the American Studies standards).
Yet, the sponsors of these bills in the Legislature would require us to gloss over such topics as the Holocaust, the Trail of Tears or Japanese internment during World War II because these topics might cause our students to “feel discomfort, guilt, anguish, or ... psychological distress.”
I can still remember the day my U.S. history teacher showed us firsthand footage from the Holocaust. Gen. Dwight Eisenhower had ordered American troops to film each liberated Nazi concentration camp. He wanted visual proof that the Holocaust had happened; he had the foresight to realize that a day would come when people would deny it ever took place (FYI: A survey found that 65% of West Virginians under the age of 40 don’t know that 6 million Jewish people died in the Holocaust).
I can still remember bawling my eyes out in class, the same room where I am now a teacher. I can genuinely say that I’m so thankful that my teacher had the resolve to show that film because, as British Prime Minister Winston Churchill once said: “Those that fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it.”
That is why our social studies classes must continue to be honest and teach these hard history lessons to our students. We are teaching our kids how to be critical thinkers, show empathy toward their fellow humans and be engaged and active citizens.
These white-washing bills, with vague names like “The Anti-Stereotyping Act” (House Bill 4011) and the “Anti-Racism Act” (Senate Bill 498) will do nothing but drive more educators to early retirement or toward leaving the profession entirely. A recent National Education Association poll found that 55% of educators nationwide were “more likely to retire or leave education earlier than planned” and 90% said burnout was a serious problem.
One provision in the House bill would require educators to submit their entire years’ worth of lesson plans by June 30 for a public review. Teachers will not be paid for the time they will spend writing these lessons or for the countless hours they will spend amending and adapting these lessons, which will be obsolete from the beginning of the school year.
Any veteran educator will tell you that no educator can plan variations in instructional pace or for all the class interruptions and snow days. Good educators are constantly adapting to the needs, interests and learning styles of their students.
Our students are the future of this country. If the West Virginia Legislature votes to deny our children a full and comprehensive American history education, important stories will be lost or go untold.
Students will be oblivious to the idea that the greatness of America is its propensity to succeed despite its stumbles — that owning our past mistakes is how we move forward as a united country.
Teachers are tired, frustrated and burned out. If only the Legislature could focus its time and energy on passing bills that solve the most pressing needs of our public schools. Instead, here we are fighting trivial and vague legislation that will cause more people to leave the teaching profession and attach a bigger target on the back of every educator who stays.