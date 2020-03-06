Alan Rezek: Faith cannot be taught (Opinion)

I was intrigued to see a bill passed by the West Virginia Legislature and awaiting the governor’s signature that will offer Bible classes as part of the public school curriculum.
Sunday school class is one of the most meaningful times for me each week to look introspectively. I can’t wait to see the syllabus for this class in public schools.
I have heard it emphasized that these classes will not be about theology but the Bible in the context of history. I hope the selection process for qualified teachers will be totally transparent, given the interest these classes will have in the community. Do you select an evangelical, historian, Jewish scholar, Mormon, protestant or, perhaps, a Catholic?
From a strictly historical perspective, there is much to learn. The Earth (perhaps the universe) is 8,000 to 12,000 years old. After Noah’s family left the ark 4,000 to 5,000 years ago, they spread out across the globe on foot and by boat, changing to different races as they went. Historical points in the Bible such as these must be literal and true, or everything else, including biblical theology, may need to be questioned.
Then there is the impact of the Bible historically. Recalling a favorite junior high school saying, “boys rule, girls drool,” the implementation of biblical teachings has placed women submissive to men throughout history. Even Paul points out that men are the deciders. After respectfully listening to the women’s perspective, they do what they think best, with the woman’s blessing. The Bible has played a significant roll in slavery, prejudice and discrimination, not to mention periods such as the Inquisition. Each of these topics could be a class unto itself.
Of course, one could take the approach of the Bible being a collection of myths and stories to teach values. The impact of the Golden Rule can be seen today, as history is being made with the rise of white supremacy and discrimination against anyone associated with the LBGTQ community.
Legislators presume that Bible classes in public schools will reflect what they personally believe. Sacred writings are about faith. Faith cannot be taught. Through life experiences, these legislators have reached their present position of faith. As they encounter new life experiences, perhaps having a wife passed over for a less-qualified male in her career or having a child come out as gay or having a daughter assaulted, their faith may evolve.
Facts, on the other hand, can be taught. While understanding how the facts have come to be might change, the facts themselves do not. Facts, not faith, are what needs to be taught in public schools.