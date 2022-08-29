In 2020, according to the U.S. census, there were about twice as many mainline Christians (Protestants plus Catholics) than evangelical Christians.
Yet, the mainline Christian church has hardly been visible. A Gallup poll in 2018 and 2021 shows it is receding into the background in America. According to Gallup, from 1943 to 1973, around 73% of the population said they had a church membership. From 1973 to 1998, that remained steady at around 70%. But, by 2018, that number had dropped to 50% and, in 2021, it dropped even further: Only 47% of the population now says they are the member of a church. At the same time, the evangelical church remains the most visible in the United States.
Is the evangelical church’s seeming rejection of Christian values, and the silence from the mainline Christians driving people away from Christianity?
The “religious right” is a group of Christian political factions dating back to Brown v. Board of Education and Green v. Connally. Evangelical leaders, such as Jerry Falwell, were upset that they no longer were allowed to have all-white Christian schools. Far-right conservative leaders saw this as the opportunity to marshal evangelicals, who previously had stayed out of the political arena, into backing conservative causes and form a powerful Republican Party.
Their growing power was finally realized when they contributed to the election of Ronald Reagan. As the religious right became more established and grew in influence during the 1980s, conservative Christianity became enthralled with power through politics. To facilitate that, they came to an agreement with the Republican Party. The religious right would be given the power to get their “moral” agenda done, in particular anti-choice and selective discrimination, as long as they would do two things: vote Republican and stay silent on Republican issues counter to other teachings in their faith.
Leaning into that new-found power, the religious right openly and actively declared themselves the face of Christianity in America. From the 1990s on, ethical issues counter to the teaching of mainline Christianity, such as supporting war; the rise of white nationalism; embracing judgement for the purpose of hate and discrimination; the integration of church and state; and the acceptance of lies as a means to an end; were of no concern to the religious right. The mainline Christian church did little to openly or actively push back on the acceptance of these issues in the Christian faith.
Many reasons have been given for the quiet mainline church response. They were afraid to challenge their flock. They did not want to give the appearance of division in the Christian community. They rationalized that God was somehow “using evil for good.” They simply denied it was really happening. Whatever the reason, there has been inaction in the face of power. They have not challenged the premise that the religious right and their political ideology is the now the face of Christianity.
Bayard Rustin, a leader in the Civil Rights Movement, has been credited with the phrase “speak truth to power.” In a letter in 1942 he stated, “the primary social function of a religious society is to ‘speak truth to power.’” The time is long overdue for mainline Christianity to speak truth to power.
Ministers have the power of the pulpit to speak to issues like judgement, discrimination, hated and white supremacy. The mainline Christian community has the power of its voice and vote to expose those who wrap their ungodly ideology and actions in the Christian and American flags.
The allure of power and how it corrupts and destroys are a foundational part of the Abrahamic religions. According to Genesis, it was the desire to have the power of God that fundamentally led to the fall of man. In the New Testament, Christ’s rebuffing of the temptations of power offered by Satan is a cornerstone of the Christian faith. Those outside the church fighting ideologies embraced by the religious right need the mainline Christian community to speak truth to power and recapture the face of Christianity.
Alan Rezek is a retired meteorologist living in St. Albans.