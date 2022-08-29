Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

In 2020, according to the U.S. census, there were about twice as many mainline Christians (Protestants plus Catholics) than evangelical Christians.

Yet, the mainline Christian church has hardly been visible. A Gallup poll in 2018 and 2021 shows it is receding into the background in America. According to Gallup, from 1943 to 1973, around 73% of the population said they had a church membership. From 1973 to 1998, that remained steady at around 70%. But, by 2018, that number had dropped to 50% and, in 2021, it dropped even further: Only 47% of the population now says they are the member of a church. At the same time, the evangelical church remains the most visible in the United States.

Stories you might like

Alan Rezek is a retired meteorologist living in St. Albans.

Recommended for you