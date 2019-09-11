Alan Rezek: The National Weather Service and 'sharpiegate' (Opinion)

As a federal employee, you are a public servant. Being a federal employee is a testimony to one’s patriotism in service to the citizens of America. Being a public servant is a sacred trust. Donald Trump is a disgrace to that trust.
Employees of the National Weather Service are what a true public servant and patriot looks like. They are focused continuously on the well-being of every person in the United States. There are Weather Service employees working every hour of every day.
A deadly winter storm does not celebrate Christmas, nor does a tornado care about the 4th of July. On days off, they are ready at a moment’s notice to return to work to assist watching out for the public’s safety. These public servants set their personal egos aside to assure the best forecast and warning service possible. Every forecast and warning is coordinated among forecasters within an office, between neighboring offices, and with national forecast centers such as the hurricane center and severe storms lab. Sharing data, model information, local and regional knowledge as well as experience, they agree on the best forecast at that point in time together.
This process is about what forecast is the best rather than proving which forecaster is the best. Forecasters are diligent to watch for changes to conditions and model forecasts, amending forecasts so the citizens will be alerted as quickly as possible.
Even when an event is over, it does not end for the forecasters and their support staff. They agonize over, analyze and seek to improve missed forecasts, equipment malfunctions, communications problems and even administrative issues that arose during the forecast process in order to improve and serve to the best of their ability. When they make a mistake, they accept responsibility and work to improve.
I was there when the Weather Service forecast office in Charleston stood before angry citizens of Marietta, Ohio, about a confusing river forecast. Rather than blame the river forecast center or weird weather, they owned the forecast and worked with the community to improve the forecasts in the future.
Dorian demonstrated Donald Trump is a disgrace as a public servant. He chose to skip a trip as the event unfolded to “look” presidential. It was about him. He played golf and watched TV to see what people were saying about him rather than focusing on the storm forecast and its impacts. Because he was not paying attention, he undid the efforts of the National Weather Service to effectively handle the warning process. This led to days of tweets, changing a map with a Sharpie and his focus on himself rather than the citizens impacted. The true public servants were then chastised by him and his administration. It was about him.
Donald Trump is a Trump servant, not a public servant. He uses his position to increase his wealth and try to increase his stature. Those politicians, characterized by the majority of the Republican Party, that fall in line and accept, even support his actions are a disgrace as public servants as well. If you want to see what true public servants and patriots are, look at the employees of the National Weather Service.