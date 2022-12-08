With the Christmas season upon us and the current state of our country, I would like to look at what Christmas is about.
First, there is the savior Christians remember. He has a deep Middle Eastern heritage. If you want to see the face of Jesus, don’t look at me, a white male of European decent. Look upon the face of people from the Middle East.
If you want to know the values that helped shape Jesus through his childhood, look at the values of the Jewish faith. If you want to see others the way Jesus sees them, look what He was taught from the book of Genesis. We are all created in God’s image.
Looking around, I would say that is a God of many persuasions. A foundation of the teachings Jesus brought is captured in the Golden Rule, i.e., love your neighbor as yourself. “Thayer’s Greek-English Lexicon” provides us with the interpretation of the word neighbor: Where two are concerned, thy fellow man, thy neighbor. So, who are we to leave out?
What were the priorities of Jesus, whose coming we celebrate at Christmas? In the 2007 book, “The Jesus Priorities: 8 Essential Habits,” author Christopher Maricle refers to Anthony de Mello, a Jesuit priest. “The focus is on what Jesus said and did, not the actions of the apostles or church doctrine,” Maricle writes. In addition, he said, “reflecting on patterns of behavior reveals the content of a person’s character and the values the person holds. The way we spend our time and resources is an expression of our values.”
How did Jesus spend his time, and on what did he focus? Nowhere in the teachings of Jesus do I see the top priorities of the religious right today: seeking power in government to dictate their doctrine and their prejudices on others. I do not see the promotion of the white race as superior, nor the justification of hate for any other human being.
Finally, lest mainstream Christian ministers and followers believe this does not apply to their church, votes tell a different story. The West Virginia University Social Survey Report, released on Feb. 15, 2021, shows 78.6% of West Virginians claim Christianity as their faith. Another 62.4% say they are moderately or very religious.
In the last election, the U.S congressional candidates who won in West Virginia captured 66% of the votes.
These candidates embraced policies and support from current and former members of government who promote hate, prejudice and discrimination. The math tells us, in every denomination of Christianity in West Virginia, there are those who embrace or, at the very least, are accepting of these policies.
So, here is my Christmas wish for 2022. I wish that, in the new year, the Christian ministers and mainstream Christian faithful do not just give a simple nod to the recognition of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. I wish for weeks of messages from ministers across West Virginia confronting the Christian community on hatred, prejudice, judgement and white supremacy. I wish for the Christian community to step forward and own the teachings of the one they are celebrating on Dec. 25, rather than hiding in the shadows.