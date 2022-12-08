Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

With the Christmas season upon us and the current state of our country, I would like to look at what Christmas is about.

First, there is the savior Christians remember. He has a deep Middle Eastern heritage. If you want to see the face of Jesus, don’t look at me, a white male of European decent. Look upon the face of people from the Middle East.

Alan Rezek, of St. Albans, is a retired meteorologist.

