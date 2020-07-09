Albert, Toney: HEROES Act essential for reopening schools (Opinion)

The coronavirus has upended our normal routines and typical way of life in America. Daily tasks, such as visiting the grocery store and entering public buildings, have changed, forcing us to operate in different ways and giving us a new perspective on the importance of handwashing, face coverings, and social distancing. Perhaps no other activity will be as greatly affected during this pandemic than the manner in which schools are opened and teachers, school service personnel and students will return to their school buildings.
School re-entry is one of the hottest topics in public conversation. Safely reopening schools is going to be a herculean effort, with the heavy lifting falling on those who will be in the classrooms, cafeterias, main offices and on the school buses. Our West Virginia teachers and school service personnel have demonstrated time and again their dedication to the children of this state. However, reporting to unsafe school buildings and putting their health at risk is not something we should ask or expect of public school employees, and is certainly not an environment to which we are willing to expose our children.
Passing the HEROES Act is critical in order to provide safe re-entry into our state’s public schools, to restore and protect our economy and to maintain essential local services, such as law enforcement and health care. The importance of this legislation cannot be overstated. If passed, $100 billion would be available to schools across the nation in order to safely reopen and help provide essential equipment that will be needed to sanitize and clean our schools, as well as provide the necessary personal protective equipment (PPE) that should be available to all students and staff who work in our public schools.
Hitting a little closer to home, West Virginia would receive $492 million for public education if the United States Senate passes the HEROES Act. $319.8 million dollars of the allotted money would be designated for PreK-12 public education. That much money would go a long way in mitigating inevitable position cuts, and, in fact, would provide us with the opportunity to add more positions for smaller class sizes and more individualized, one-on-one instruction. Furthermore, this money would enable public schools to cover the additional costs that districts will incur when purchasing extra equipment, cleaning supplies and PPE.
In short, the HEROES Act will provide an avenue for schools to reopen safely and to keep our students, teachers, service personnel and communities healthy. Without this funding, schools will be strapped for cash and will struggle to obtain the necessary equipment they will need to combat COVID-19, and people will ultimately suffer.
Our children and public school employees deserve to come to school and know that precautions are being taken in order to keep them safe. The coronavirus will not stop at the front doors. The situation is as real as it gets, with hundreds, and in many cases, thousands, of people in one building. Most classrooms will have 25 or more people in one room, at the same time, for an extended period of time. In the case of most high school teachers across the state, they will have over 100 students per day come through their classroom doors. The level of exposure for teachers, service personnel and students is very high.
That is why it is imperative that the federal government pass the HEROES Act now, so that we may have appropriate protocols in place at the start of school and have the resources needed to fund those protocols. Opening schools the right way for everyone’s safety will cost money, but keeping our students, teachers and service personnel safe is worth every penny.
They are our children, our neighbors, our friends and our community members. Passing the HEROES Act is a signal that people matter, that safety is a priority and that our representatives are dedicated to keeping our communities safe and stopping the spread of COVID-19. We know our most precious asset in West Virginia is our people. Anything and everything that can be done to protect them should be a top priority for our senators. We urge Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., to pass the HEROES Act for West Virginians, for our communities, for our health, for our safety and for our future.