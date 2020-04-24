Alex Mooney: West Virginia works together (Opinion)

Today, I want to thank our community heroes who have shown great strength, courage and resilience. While I am pleased to hear that government grants and stimulus checks are helping, we know the government alone cannot solve this crisis. The recovery from this pandemic will be led by private enterprise and neighbor helping neighbor.
Our first responders and healthcare professionals, who are the first line of defense, risk their health and lives every day to save others. They become family to those stricken with the virus as they are often the only ones allowed to be close to the infected. I thank the Charleston Fire Department, whose firefighters and paramedics are filling multiple roles. They are responding to car accidents, fires and coronavirus-related inquiries, all while keeping firehouses sanitized, vetting high-risk facilities and following personal protective equipment protocols.
Our West Virginia National Guard is helping with everything from boxing and distributing meals to answering phones and helping West Virginians file for unemployment payments. The Guard has assisted in telehealth initiatives in rural communities and provided rewiring capabilities for St. Francis Hospital in Charleston. They have also delivered needed medical supplies and equipment to the hospital. Their dedicated efforts are keeping all safe and healthy.
Volunteer organizations across West Virginia are coordinating efforts to help equip healthcare professionals and first responders with masks, meals and other items. Masks4WV is helping gather needed face masks from communities across the state to help those on the front lines of this fight. The American Red Cross just partnered with the South Charleston community to host a blood drive to supply our hospitals with needed blood supply.
West Virginians are also stepping up to help the nation. Our state answered the worldwide call for more hand sanitizer. Dow Chemical just opened a hand sanitizer manufacturing site in South Charleston, West Virginia.
Our heroes inspire and give us strength each day of this coronavirus fight. Even amid all of the sad and frightening news, we should all be encouraged by the fact that West Virginians from across our great state are supporting, protecting and standing by one another.