Recently, my colleague Rep. David McKinley, R-W.Va., wrote an opinion piece for the Gazette-Mail explaining his vote in favor of President Joe Biden’s infrastructure bill.
To me, this was not an infrastructure bill.
McKinley’s crucial vote helped propel forward Biden and Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s spending masterplan. A plan that irreparably harms our nation and serves as a springboard to socialism. A liberal dream version of the future that I will not support. Inflation is at a 30-year high and continues to rage as we head into the holiday season. West Virginia families have been hit hard.
The price of gas, groceries, and everyday goods continues to climb. Meanwhile, President Biden and Democrats in Congress are laser focused on how to spend more of your hard-earned money.
On Nov. 6, Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., and I stuck to our conservative principles and voted against President Biden and Speaker Pelosi’s $1.2 trillion-dollar non-infrastructure bill in the U.S. House of Representatives. The bill was light on traditional infrastructure projects but heavy on unrelated liberal priorities. Speaker Pelosi, D-Calif., did not even have enough support from her own party to get the legislation passed in the House. The price tag far exceeded anything reasonable and further adds to our country’s ballooning debt. The Congressional Budget Office estimates that bill will add a net of $256 billion to federal deficits over the next decade. That ’s based on how much more in spending the bill would add versus the amount of revenue it would take in.
I support better roads, bridges, waterways, and broadband internet for the great state of West Virginia. I would support these things in a bill subject to regular order and not completely loaded with old fashion pork project spending. Five years ago, I voted for a transportation bill that was subject to the regular legislative process and had actual input from members of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. I could not support legislation that wants to study a possible tax on the mileage people drive and whether there should be penalties for those who rely on gas-powered vehicles.
Thirteen short days after passing their non-infrastructure bill, House Democrats continued their plan and passed phase two of their reckless spending bonanza, which I also did not support.
The Build Back Better bill certainly does build some things, like the size of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). The House bill adds more agents that will certainly be used to help find more funds to pay for this monstrosity of a bill. It also adds a new methane emissions fee, or tax, on natural gas. Nothing is “better” about that. The non-infrastructure and Build Back Better plans were always tied together. Make no mistake, President Biden and Speaker Pelosi wanted the two plans woven together to help provide political cover for their spending dreams. Over time, the bills were split into separate votes and evolved into two multi-trillion-dollar packages that directly determine the fate of President Biden’s reckless spending agenda.
If the non-infrastructure bill had not been dragged across the finish line by Rep. McKinley and 12 other House Republican sellouts, the reckless Biden spending agenda would have been stopped dead in its tracks. That is why 200 House Republicans, including every House Republican leader, voted against both bills.
Now is the time for Republicans to fight back against a liberal agenda and stop enabling it like McKinley does with his votes (he also voted for the Jan. 6th Commission to investigate President Donald Trump). Unlike Rep. McKinley, I will not vote to heap loads of additional debt on our children and their future children.
In his op-ed, Rep. McKinley referred to those who opposed the non-infrastructure bill as “obstructionists.” This attack on me, and 200 House Republicans just proves that David McKinley is not a good representative of the Republican Party and seems more concerned with carrying water for the Democrats.