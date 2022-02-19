For decades, West Virginia’s road most traveled has been the one leading out, rather than the one leading in. It’s an old story known best, perhaps, by our youngest generation – and also by their families.
Every day, many young West Virginians grapple with the question: Is it possible for me to make a life here? Recently, this question has received significant attention from community leaders and legislators as we begin to recognize the mounting urgency of attracting and retaining young people to the state and reversing its out-migration trend.
According to a study released in the early weeks of the year, there may be good cause for hope: a window of opportunity has opened up. Spurred by a widespread shift in lifestyle priorities as a result of the pandemic, more and more young people are leaving cities behind for places where they have greater freedom to live on their own terms. They’re searching for locations that allow them the room to explore and grow – to build families, careers, and homes.
And they’re choosing places like West Virginia.
This could be a pivotal moment in our state’s trajectory. As our state’s leaders contemplate legislation that will drive our state forward, that will capitalize on this opportunity, I ask them to consider an important question: “How will this decision affect young people?”
In my role as Executive Director of Generation West Virginia, a statewide nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering young people with the tools, resources and connections needed to thrive in this state, I ask myself this question every day.
We have built programs that are responsive to the needs of young people in this state, like NewForce, our tech training and job placement program, and the Impact Fellowship, a program focused on supporting and cultivating a network of emerging leaders. We are assisting communities across the state in writing broadband grants. We’re helping young people be more engaged in their communities.
All of these efforts are shaped by listening to the needs of our young people – many of them born and raised here like myself, others out-of-staters who have decided to call the Mountain State their home. What they all have in common is a deeply rooted desire to fashion a life according to their values and their dreams. They want to belong to a community, to do meaningful work, to have a voice and a seat at the table.
At this time, we find ourselves standing squarely on the verge of change, but our position is precarious. We cannot take this opportunity for granted. We cannot be complacent. Otherwise, instead of moving forward, we will only fall several steps back.
Right now, we have political leaders on both sides of the aisle who are committed to building a stronger West Virginia. I ask that they keep this opportunity at the forefront. As more people are considering staying in, or moving to, West Virginia, let us reaffirm that decision with legislation that sends a clear message – that we understand that our state’s future depends on young people.
Let us use this opportunity to build a new road for and toward West Virginia. And let us ensure this road is the one most traveled.