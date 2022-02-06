K-12 education has been a hot topic across the country in the last few years. The COVID-19 pandemic has further unmasked existing issues within our own state’s education system.
With West Virginia’s continuing teacher shortage, the proposal in the state Legislature to ban COVID safety protocols in schools and the approval of new charter schools, our education system is on the brink of collapse.
The state-wide teacher shortage in West Virginia is no secret. According to reports received by the West Virginia Board of Education, the state has a shortage of around 1,000 educators as of 2022. There are many factors that contributed to the shortage, with low pay being one of the most obvious.
According to recent data from World Population Review, West Virginia ranked second-lowest in teacher pay of any state in the U.S. Many young professionals are leaving in order to land better opportunities elsewhere, instead of staying in their home state. In addition to low pay, teachers often have the responsibility of purchasing classroom supplies, which come out of their own bank accounts.
Combine all of these issues with the recent pandemic stress, and it’s easy to see why teaching is a less than desirable occupation in West Virginia.
COVID protocol in schools has been another controversial topic since the pandemic started. In the beginning of 2020, it seemed as if West Virginia was leading the way in teacher and student safety.
Following a color-coded map and weekly updates, Gov. Jim Justice moved schools to virtual learning for the end of the 2020 school year, and large parts of the 2020-21 year.
As time went on, however, COVID became less of a health priority and more of a political battle. In 2021, the COVID map became a thing of the past. Remote schooling options were taken away, and kids were thrown back into the classroom with little to no precautions. While many in the state applauded this decision, many teachers across the country reacted differently.
According to a survey from the National Education Association, 55% of educators have now indicated that they are ready to leave teaching earlier than expected. The reason? COVID burnout.
“It is forcing them (teachers) to give up their class planning and lunch time to fill in for colleagues who are out due to COVID” said Becky Pringle, National Education Association President.
West Virginia is also struggling to find substitute teachers, with many schools using their existing staff to act as substitutes.
With school systems unable to keep staff members healthy, adding more COVID safety protocols instead of less should be a serious consideration. According to a study from the British Medical Journal, wearing face masks can reduce new Covid infections by 53%. In addition, if masks such as N95s or KN95s are worn, they can filter out at least 95% of air particles.
With the West Virginia Legislature moving to ban all COVID mask mandates in schools, it’s no wonder school staff members are leaving due to safety concerns.
Adding to the education crisis in West Virginia is the recent approval of charter schools. In 2019, a state law passed which allowed the operation of charter schools in West Virginia for the first time. State Sen. Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, has been one of the main voices of charter school support for the state. Tarr has faced criticism by some, questioning why he has had such a personal interest in creating these schools.
Many supporters of the schools argue that it gives parents and students more options for education. However, charter schools receive financial support from the state’s public education system. With West Virginia already facing a massive teacher shortage, many wonder how the state will manage to fill even more new teaching jobs. With the state also struggling to pay livable wages, opening additional schools seems like a slap in the face to existing teachers who have been fighting so hard for raises.
If West Virginia continues to put politics above education, we risk losing even more valuable teachers. With our state being ranked as one of the worst school systems in the country, as well as the least educated state in terms of the percentage of college degrees, our students will be the ones suffering as the result.
In order to make teaching a desirable field, West Virginia needs to get serious about improving the working conditions in our schools as well as treating teachers with the respect they deserve.