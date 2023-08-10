Now more than ever, workforce needs and postsecondary education options are plentiful.
While there are many ways to earn a living, when we prioritize higher education, we maximize our career opportunities and earning potential, ultimately changing the quality of life for our families for generations to come.
But, according to a recent Gallup Poll, confidence in higher education is low. Whether it’s a preconceived notion about high tuition cost, life’s competing priorities or the belief that a degree is unattainable, the poll represents a continued decline in confidence in higher education that dates back to 2015.
The decline in confidence in higher education could explain the abundance of unclaimed available financial aid. According to the National Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators, graduating high school students in 2022 left about $3.6 billion in Pell Grants on the table, nationally.
Furthermore, in 2022, 41% of those high school graduates didn’t complete a Free Application of Federal Student Aid. All this unused funding could indicate that many are unaware of the financial aid available, or they don’t see the value or believe that they will be successful in pursuit of a degree.
In West Virginia and other areas of Appalachia, that trend was no different in 2022. Across the Mountain State, only 45% of high school graduates filled out a FAFSA, compounding the $17.7 million in Pell Grants left unclaimed by college-going West Virginians. While some simply might have failed to maximize their financial aid, the 55% of West Virginia high school graduates and prospective college students who didn’t fill out a FAFSA in 2022 could be indicative of a growing theme — the devaluation of higher education.
And yet, in West Virginia, where, according to the most recent U.S. Census Bureau statistics, the median household income is $50,884, and only 21.8% of residents 25 or older have earned a bachelor’s degree or beyond, it is evident that higher education is more valuable than ever.
The return on investment of earning a degree is nondebatable, and it’s clearly not lost on state leaders, either. The most evident example — West Virginia’s Climb, an initiative laser focused on education attainment and increased skilled labor. The campaign’s mission is to equip 60% of West Virginians with a certificate or degree by the year 2030, and with good reason.
Not only does a degree increase employment prospects and career trajectory, but, according to research by the Association of Public and Land-Grant Universities, college graduates will make an average of $1.2 million more over their lifetime than those without a postsecondary degree.
Whether it’s a four-year institution, one of the many community colleges across the state or a more-flexible option, such as an online institution, West Virginia has several higher education options that provide a pathway to opportunity for the state’s nearly 1.8 million residents.
West Virginia needs a fully trained workforce to meet the growing demand in industries like health care and K-12 education. And for the more than 200,000 West Virginia residents who are estimated to have some college education but no degree, more options mean more learners who can now become degree earners who meet skilled-labor workforce needs and earn more over the span of their career.
I’m calling on all West Virginians to choose higher education. And when you do, do your due diligence to maximize your student financial aid. Between a FAFSA, Pell Grants and the many scholarships available, you can ease the financial burden that often comes with pursuing a degree. When you choose higher education, you’re choosing a brighter future for yourself, your family, your community and the beautiful Mountain State.