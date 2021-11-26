Several major corporations — Coca-Cola, Amazon, Nestle, GM, Apple and FedEx, just to name a few — all are on track to, or have already achieved, zero carbon emissions.
Right here in West Virginia, Toyota has covered their production plant in Buffalo with solar cells. Why?
It wasn’t not just to make statement, but to reduce their energy costs.
Coal-fired power has become the most costly way to generate electricity and is the worst source of greenhouse gases that are causing the climate crisis.
United Mine Workers International President Cecil Roberts’ op-ed in the Gazette-Mail postulating impossible dreams for coal free of greenhouse gases is, right now, a fantasy.
Roberts cites the hope that carbon capture and storage technologies are a “soon-to-be-here answer.” But carbon capture storage has been “just a few years from being viable” for more than 35 years that this engineer can recall.
And even if it did become feasible on the large scale that coal-fired plants require, it would more than double the current cost of that electricity.
One large carbon capture storage plant was constructed by the Southern Company in Alabama as a demonstration model, but was shut down after providing real data that clearly showed it was neither technically nor financially viable.
Solar energy technologies are viable now and far less expensive than coal.
West Virginia leadership needs to wake up to the reality that we are in the 21st century, and the 19th Century coal generation technologies are too costly, spew too much pollution and are the cause thousands of premature deaths, especially among the coal miners.
Add to that the reality that as jobs in coal are declining, renewables jobs are, again, according to the U.S. Department of Labor, the fastest job creating opportunities of any industry.
What’s wrong with accelerating the transition to clean, safe jobs in low-cost renewables?
Seeing these trends, it baffles me that Roberts is clinging to a declining coal labor pool and isn’t refocusing his union recruiting on the growing labor pool of renewables installation workers, including supporting the retraining of coal miners into the clean, safe jobs in renewables.
His op-ed seems to me to be pining for the return of the horse-and-buggy days.
Meanwhile, I’ll continue my discussions with solar energy installation technicians to implement an installation on my home.
Allan Tweddle is a retired engineer living in Charleston.