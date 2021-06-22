As Florida Power and Light demolishes the state’s last coal-fired power plant, we see yet another nail in the coffin of the antiquated practice of burning coal to generate electricity.
As has been widely reported, coal-fired power is not just the energy sector most responsible for poisoning the planet, it’s now among the most costly in the direct utility rates and the enormous tax burden that is subsequently required to address the horrible waste and environmental damages coal mining, processing, moving and burning causes.
Florida joins Ontario and England — where the first coal fired power plant was built in the 1880s — in now being coal free.
We mine other materials, such as silicone, that are used in the manufacturing of solar cells. We need to make that mining much safer for the miners, but the phenomenal growth of solar energy is an opportunity for West Virginia to embrace renewables.
We must, and can, welcome these changes. Again, it has been widely measured and reported that clean, safe jobs in solar power are growing faster than in any other economic sector. The jobs also are much safer, compared to the inherent dangers and long-term adverse health effects of mining.
Scientists tell us that the sun delivers — in just two hours — all the energy the entire globe is currently demanding for a year. And it is free and infinite.
So let’s move the current minimal 2.5% of our energy from solar to maybe closer to 100%?
And as I and others have previously reported, the best proof of all this is that the largest public utility in the country, the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, has two 20-year fixed-price contracts for solar power, an earlier one, at $0.03 per kilowatt hour, and the latest, at just $0.02 per kwh.
Isn’t it reasonable to ask why our West Virginia Public Utility Commission, whose mission is to care for the interests of rate payers and is not to protect the profits of the utilities, isn’t pressing our utilities to reduce their carbon footprint to zero and cut our $0.14 per kwh based rates by transitioning into the clean, safe job of creating renewables?