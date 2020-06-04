Allan Tweddle: Gov. Justice's 'war on coal' statements false (Opinion)

Gov. Jim Justice is a coal company owner. His claim Wednesday that former president Barack Obama led a “war on coal” is a self-serving deception.
Coal-fired power plants are not only a major source of greenhouse gas emissions but no longer are competitive, even with solar energy or natural gas power.
Obama, and those of us who rely on scientific evidence, know that climate change is a planetary, life-threatening fact to all of us, regardless of our politics, and to our children and grandchildren.
Obama’s Clean Power Plan was not a “war on coal,” but a demand that they get to zero greenhouse gas emissions and participate in the critically important fight to reverse climate change.
Under Obama’s leadership, the economy grew an unprecedented 10% while cutting greenhouse emissions by 9%. That’s a trend we should embrace, continue and even expand, to the benefit of all. Coal barons like Justice don’t want to admit this.
The economic truth is that, today, renewable energy technologies are creating more jobs than any other sector. The U.S. Department of Labor reports that solar installation jobs alone are growing seven times faster than any other industry. Meanwhile, coal jobs are disappearing as coal declines.
We know how to retrain coal miners to become solar installation technicians, as the Coal Redevelopment Corp. in Huntington has been doing.
And silicon is mined and refined in West Virginia. Why are we not then manufacturing solar cells here, creating even more clean, safe jobs?
When I was appointed by Gov. Joe Manchin to the West Virginia Public Energy Authority, I explored with the administration the idea of encouraging and supporting the establishment of a solar cell manufacturing plant here. I was told they couldn’t do that, because supporting such a thing would be perceived as “anti-coal.”
It’s time for West Virginians to recognize that, like film for your camera, rotary wire-connected phones and manual typewriters, coal’s day is over. We can and must embrace the jobs in renewables to diversify and grow our economy while saving the planet for our children and grandchildren.