Allan Tweddle: More need to wake up to climate reality (Opinion)

As is being well-defined and described in the several recent articles in the Gazette-Mail on climate change, we are potentially moving, albeit too slowly, forward for a clean, safe future for our children.
But more West Virginians need to wake up to the fact that climate change is a very, very real crisis that we must address immediately. We must also demand planning for ending our reliance on antiquated, life-threatening coal-fired energy.
The children of the world are united in an unprecedented force to get adults focused upon the crisis. An estimated 4 million young people were out of school Friday on their Greta Thunberg inspired “Friday Climate Strike” to bring attention to this crisis. Are we paying attention to our children?
Saving the coal industry is out of the question. It is a major source of greenhouse gas emissions, contributing to this planetary climate change threat. Coal is also simply no longer competitive with the clean, safe renewable energy alternatives.
The good news is that the renewable energy technologies are equally as reliable, and now realistically less costly than coal. And renewables are wonderful clean, safe job-creating economic opportunities unprecedented in recent economic history.
As “The Harvard Business Review” reported back in August 2016, “It is clear that coal is no longer a competitive form of electric generation.” They go on to report that “The one energy sector that is growing at a rapid rate is the solar industry ... and they are hiring.”
The HBR also reported, based upon the U.S. Bureau of Statistics, that “solar workers earn 11% more than coal workers.”
The president of the United Mine Workers of America, Cecil Roberts, made upbeat statements recently about the future of coal that is public relations nonsense. He and, sadly, our politicians are promoting, carbon capture and sequestration to save the industry. It is a technology that has been “just a couple of years away from being technically and financially feasible“ for the last 35 years, that I can remember.
Many studies and analyses, including the most recent one in the United Kingdom, where coal-fired power originated, have shown that CCS is still not technically or financially viable for coal-fired power plants.
The English, after a very detailed two-year analysis, concluded that CCS would add at least 30 percent — and possibly 50 percent — to the basic cost of coal-fired power. As a result, they are on a path to shut down all their coal plants and replace them with renewables. Scotland is already exporting the excess of their 100 percent wind-generated power south into England and the European Union.
MIT reported, “Today it is fair to say that CCS is still in the early stages of development ... and is not sufficiently mature to be considered a sufficient abatement technology at this time.“
Ontario, Canada, also rejected CCS and shut down and dismantled their coal-fired plants, replacing them with renewables by 2015. They determined that, when you properly figure the added costs of coal plant emissions on health care and environmental damage costs, let alone the added costs of CCS to the price of coal fired power, renewables were much less costly.
The Ontario Power Authority used to be Arch Coal’s biggest customer for West Virginia coal.
Here in West Virginia, we are constantly picking up the tab, through our taxes, to deal with abused and displaced miners with black lung, abandoned mine issues and horrific toxic-laden “ponds” that coal companies’ shareholders constantly avoid responsibility for through bankruptcy.
Meanwhile, recent forecasts of independent energy analysts here are predicting that solar energy will be well under $0.10 per kilowatt hour, headed for as low as $0.03 by 2030. AEP’s John Amos plant is currently around $0.09 per kWh ... and CCS would significantly raise that cost. But as the Ontario Power Authority found, none of the real subsequent health care and environmental costs are in those unrealistic coal rates — they are buried in our taxes.
The John Amos plant was built in the 1970s and has been poisoning our surroundings ever since.
How many of you are dependent upon a 1970s car or truck as a daily driver? Anyone still using a manual typewriter?
Why should we ratepayers tolerate such false pricing just to protect the coal company shareholders when clean, safe renewables will lower our utility costs and our rates?
And what’s wrong with retraining miners as solar technicians in clean, safe jobs? It’s already happening.
Coal’s day is over. We must stop poisoning the planet, coal workers and their neighbors so our children, as they are now loudly admonishing us, will have an environmentally safe future. Renewable energy is an unprecedented and historic job-creating economic opportunity for the West Virginia economy while we replace greenhouse gas emissions from coal. It’s something we can and must embark upon.