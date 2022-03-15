As an engineer whose entire six-decade career has been focused on eliminating air pollution and, more recently, addressing the very real climate crisis, I was disgusted to hear the recent remarks of our coal baron governor as he questioned the reality of climate change and the current climate crisis.
Obviously, Coalvenor Jim Justice doesn’t want to listen to the thousands of climate scientists around the globe who are measuring and reporting in stark warnings of the growing climate crisis, and the importance of moving toward energy that is free of greenhouse gas emissions.
One can only conclude that Justice is more interested in protecting his coal investments than the health of the citizens of West Virginia. That clearly spells out a conflict of interest that should be justification for his removal from office, although such a thing is highly unlikely.
Justice cares not about our current, future and, as yet, unborn generations, and whether they will be able to breathe clean air and endure in livable temperatures.
I guess it’s not that surprising, given that Justice is a member of the GOP, as in “Greed Over People.”
As a recovering Republican, I do care about the environment. Our addiction to fossil fuels is causing serious health problems and shortened lives, especially for young children and asthmatics.
Why do we tolerate this disrespect and disregard for the lives and well-being of all of us and our families from Gov. Justice?
We must stop burning coal that’s poisoning the only home we have, Mother Earth.