For nearly a century, the auto industry has been one of the largest consumers of steel. Iron and steel still make up the majority of a car’s weight. But that’s rapidly changing.
Because of the growing threat of climate change and its link to fossil fuels, the auto industry is rethinking its entire approach.
The industry is not only making the change to emission-free electric motors, but also examining a reduction in its carbon footprint by significantly cutting a car’s weight.
The top-end vehicles, Rolls-Royce, Ferrari and others, have already switched to composite materials for a car’s chasis. That alone can cut a vehicle’s weight by up to half. And it has the added advantage of being much tougher to collision impact damage and will never rust or corrode.
In lower-priced vehicles, composites are replacing many body parts. Full bodies are coming soon.
General Motors’ commitment to an all-electric product line will initially use aluminum for the car’s body, but eventually will be 100% composite materials to gain higher miles per charge from a lighter body.
Other applications include bridge decks. A much lighter deck than concrete, a composite surface will be much more resistant to damage, wear and cracks. And it will not be corroded by road salt.
Structural elements also are coming in composites, especially as 3D printing evolves.
While the current composites are, at their core, carbon-fiber materials, new research in Canada and France shows promise for renewable, biological fiber resources.
All of this portends to a decline in the demand for metals and the metallurgical coal that they require.
West Virginia needs to embrace these significant renewable-energy and materials trends and seek opportunities to create clean, safe jobs for displaced coal miners to grow, and add to, the embryonic composites manufacturing and solar businesses that are already here.
It’s the future. And we can and must reverse the global climate change crisis by creating clean safe jobs in these rapidly emerging markets.