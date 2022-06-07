Howard Swint’s op-ed in Sunday’s edition of the Gazette-Mail noting that prosperity will come to West Virginia only when it leaves coal behind, reminds me of my experience on West Virginia’s Public Energy Authority (back when it was industry neutral), an advisory resource for then-Gov. Joe Manchin.
While on the PEA, we joined 38 other states in passing a renewable portfolio standard to incentivize and accelerate the transition to renewables.
Today, over 40 states have a renewable portfolio standard, but that does not include West Virginia. We are the only state to go backward and repeal our portfolio standard, thanks to a Republican Legislature bought and paid for by coal.
And to the detriment of West Virginia’s citizens, that industry‘s supporters continue their coal advocacy, even though it is not only the worst source of greenhouse gasses poisoning all of us and the planet but is the most costly fuel at $0.14 per kilowatt hour.
By comparison, as has been widely reported, the largest public utility in the country, the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, has two, 20-year fixed-price contracts for solar power, one at $0.03 per kWh and the other at just $0.02 per kWh.
The coal-driven leadership in West Virginia is more interested in protecting its investments than our breathing. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Gov. Jim Justice, R-W.Va., are coal investors. As has been previously reported, Manchin earns more from his coal brokerage than from his Senate salary.
So again, while other states are already transitioning to the job-creating and lower-cost renewables, our leadership clings to coal, one of the largest sources of greenhouse gas emissions and the most costly form of power.
That certainly would be seen as a disadvantage to prospective investors.
There is, however, one shining lesson, an example in the state at the Toyota plant that has its roof covered in solar cells.
Coal’s day is over. We can and must embrace the future and accelerate the transition to lower-cost and emissions-free renewables.
In the mid-1980s, when I lived and worked in Southern California, I was, with my partners, a business consultant to Southern California Edison when it was planning to construct the first nine concentrated solar power plants in North America.
The naysayers of the day ranted that solar power would never pay for itself until crude oil prices reached $14 a barrel. Oil closed last week at well over $100 a barrel.
Southern California is now planning 15 more solar plants, while we cling to coal.
It would seem that our current political leaders are more interested in protecting their income than the health of the citizens, especially the young and more vulnerable lungs of our children.
We can lower the cost of energy and and stop poisoning our children, ourselves and our planet. Seems like a no-brainer to me.