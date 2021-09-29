As an industrial engineer whose entire 60-year career has been mostly focused on eliminating air pollution in manufacturing and seeking the lowest cost of clean energy, it was most interesting to read about Toyota’s growth and innovation in its 25 years operating a plant in Putnam County.
One unique and leading-edge feature of the plant that was not mentioned in the article was Toyota’s commitment to solar energy.
They are well recognized as a leading-edge automotive manufacturer. Every capital investment is carefully analyzed, to determine its value on the bottom line.
Their commitment to have a huge solar array installed at the Buffalo Plant in Putnam County should be a lesson to any and all other businesses in West Virginia. Solar energy is becoming one of the lowest-cost options for power generation.
So, as coal is not only now one of the most expensive fuels to generate electricity it also is the worst stationary source of greenhouse gas emissions.
Accelerating the shutting down of coal mining and power to transition to all renewables will actually increase the clean, safe jobs growth in West Virginia.
As the Department of Labor has reported, jobs in solar and other renewable energy technologies are growing faster all around the rest of the country than in any other economic sector.
And, needless to say, renewables do not poison our air, water and precious land resources.
The time has surely come to accelerate the transition to renewables and abandon the 19th-century method of coal mining and burning industries.
We’d all be so much better off, except maybe the coal shareholders who have tolerated the horrors of coal mining for over 150 years.
The misleading statement of paid coal advocates that renewables will raise rates is preposterous. The largest public utility in the country is the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power. They now have a 20-year fixed-price contract for solar energy at just $0.02 per kilowatt hour. West Virginia utility rates are averaging $0.14 per kWh.
Why are we not all demanding of the Public Service Commission the same lower rates, instead of granting rate increases to AEP while taxpayers also have to pay for the widespread environmental damages they are causing? It would appear that the commission is forgetting that its mission is to protect the rate payers. It is not to protect the profits of the utilities and the poisonous coal industry.
I urge you to all to research low-cost solar energy for your homes and buildings. My wife and I are.
Toyota is a prime cost-proof example.