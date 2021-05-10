I’m 88. I’m a great-grandfather and an engineer whose entire career has been focused on eliminating air pollution and addressing the very real climate change crisis.
As such, I am appalled at all the people spouting pro-coal mantras in a recent Gazette-Mail article, again ignoring the scientific environmental facts. I urge them all to stop misleading people and to think about their children’s and their grandchildren’s environmental future.
If these powerful, anti-progressive voices had been actively in control in 1900, we would still be driving horses and buggies, as they would have opposed the huge transformation to the automobile.
Nowhere in the recent article do any of these coal lemmings discuss the greatest threat to mankind and all species on earth that we have ever seen, and that is the very real scientific fact that coal and fossil fuels are a major source of greenhouse gas emissions that have caused the climate change crisis.
Just as the buggy industry transitioned to the automobile, so can the energy industry transition to even greater job-creating renewable and clean energy technologies.
The first centralized coal-fired power plant was built in England in 1882. England had its first “no coal-fired power day” in April 2017. Britain has announced its intention to have all coal-fired power shut off and dismantled by 2025. That’s science-based leadership.
The provincial government of Ontario, Canada, owns 65% of the power generation and distribution. It also embraced, 60 years ago, the idea — mocked in this country — that health care is a human right. So, they cover everyone in a single-payer universal health care system that also is in the provincial budget.
In 2003, the premier of Ontario asked, “Why are our health care costs so high around the [province-owned] Ontario Power Authority’s coal-fired power plants?”
After receiving a two-year study, she determined that coal was, in total, far much more costly than all the clean alternatives. So the government embarked on eliminating the coal power plants, replacing them with renewables.
By 2015, some utility rates had been lowered by as much as 30%.
The significance to West Virginia? Ontario Power was Arch Coal’s biggest customer for West Virginia coal. Losing it contributed to Arch Coal’s bankruptcy.
Coal lobbyist Chris Hamilton’s statement that ending coal will raise energy costs is completely false. Coal-fired power is now among the costliest sources of electricity, and the coal-fired utilities are seeking rate increases.
As has been widely reported, the largest public utility in the country, the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, recently signed a second 20-year fixed-price contract for solar power, this time at a remarkably low $0.02 per kilowatt hour.
Our John Amos Power plant is quoted at $0.14 per kWh, that’s seven times higher.
And that John Amos rate is deceptive, because we taxpayers get to pick up the tab for all the added costs of abandoned mines, toxic waste ponds and environmental damages.
President Joe Biden has just proposed $16 billion just to clean up the abandoned coal mines and gas and oil wells across this country. Why should we taxpayers be paying for the waste and environmental damages left behind by the fossil fuel companies and their shareholders? Why aren’t they paying for their own actions?
We also wind up paying the health care costs of laid-off miners, miners with black lung — left behind by bankruptcy tactics to avoid those cases and the environmental damage costs. And then there are the health care costs of neighboring citizens directly attributable to proximity to coal-fired power plants.
The coal lobby’s public relations diatribe never talks about the horrifically low life expectancy of underground and surface coal miners. To the coal industry, that’s acceptable.
A University of Washington study determined that, in the United States, an additional 13,000 premature deaths are directly attributable to living and/or working near coal-fired power plants.
The average life expectancy of solar technicians is the same as any other safe clean jobs, well into their 70s.
The future environment of our children and grandchildren is at stake. Do these coal lobbyists not have any descendants they care about? What’s wrong with accelerating and promoting the transition to the growing number of clean safe jobs in renewables?
What’s wrong with reversing planet-threatening global warming by creating clean safe jobs and stimulating the economy?
Hang up the buggy whip and coal miner’s hat and enjoy the sun as it delivers all the energy the Earth requires for a year in just two hours. We are currently only generating solar power at 2.3%. Just think about all the clean, safe jobs that will be created by getting us to 25% or even higher.
We can, and must, for the sake of our children and grandchildren.