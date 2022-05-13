I knew the late Sen. Robert C. Byrd, D-W.Va., and I know of his many accomplishments for West Virginia.
There was no greater supporter of the West Virginia National Guard. Byrd is responsible for the major expansion of 167th Airlift Wing in Martinsburg, allowing the base to house the C-5 and, later, the C-17 aircraft. He also stopped the almost certain closure of the 130th Airlift Wing in Charleston, after the 2005 Base Realignment and Closure report recommended the Kanawha Valley base be shuttered.
During his career, Byrd secured more than $2 billion in equipment and new infrastructure for the West Virginia National Guard. Thanks to Byrd, today, we have the finest National Guard in the nation.
Why is that important? In addition to its critical mission to maintain a properly trained and equipped force ready for times of conflict or emergency, the Guard’s daily impact can’t be understated. The West Virginia National Guard generates $417.5 million in economic activity and is responsible for 2,250 jobs in the Mountain State.
Think of the critical role the Guard played in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Byrd did far more than help the Guard. He is responsible for the FBI Criminal Justice Complex in Clarksburg, the federal courthouses in Charleston and Beckley, the IRS offices in Parkersburg, and medical facilities and research centers in Lewisburg, Morgantown and Huntington. He improved roads, bridges, locks and dams, and infrastructure in all 55 counties.
Despite his larger-than-life stature, Byrd lived a modest life — he didn’t gain great personal wealth from his position as the longest-serving senator in U.S. history. His riches came from working tirelessly for more than 60 years to improve West Virginia. His legacy is that of a great West Virginian who accomplished more for this state than any other person before his time or since.
In recognition of Byrd’s service to West Virginia, in 2001 then-Gov. Bob Wise and the West Virginia Legislature named Byrd “West Virginian of the 20th Century.” In truth, there was no other choice for the honor.
A recent op-ed by Rebecca McPhail, president of the West Virginia Manufacturer’s Association, published in the Gazette-Mail opined that Byrd’s work for West Virginia was not helpful.
Frankly, that belief is short-sighted and just plain wrong. Byrd’s accomplishments have improved the lives of every citizen in West Virginia. His legacy must be cherished, and his accomplishments given the respect they are due.
Retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Allen E. Tackett, is former adjutant general of the West Virginia National Guard.