As we emerge from the pandemic, it’s a good time to take stock of what we’ve learned.
A big takeaway from the past two years is that government response matters. From the Paycheck Protection Program to the rollout of lifesaving vaccines, federal investments helped keep families and businesses whole while stemming the worst health and economic outcomes. Emergency relief helped families and workers get by. But, even before COVID-19 and inflation, the basics we rely on were too expensive for working people.
Now, we face critical support expiring just as prices for everything from gas to groceries are rising. This might be Congress’s last and best opportunity to act so we don’t lose ground we’ve gained, and we need Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., to get the job done by enacting straightforward, targeted policies that will lower costs for workers and families as part of a commonsense economic reconciliation package.
- Affordable health care. Expanded subsidies for health care reduced the costs of insurance for tens of thousands of West Virginians — in many cases by thousands of dollars — in 2022. Without additional action, 30,000 West Virginians will see their insurance costs rise, and some will lose coverage altogether. Extending these subsidies will ensure West Virginians don’t have to pay thousands more or go without health coverage.
- Helping with costs of raising families. The expanded child tax credit provided 90% of West Virginia families $250–$300 per child per month in 2021. Families used those funds to cover the basics: paying bills, buying food and clothing, and covering other costs of raising kids. That program expired at the end of last year, just as many families began struggling with rising prices.
- Green jobs in West Virginia. West Virginia took steps on climate change, thanks to government investment. The influx of federal money through the American Rescue Plan Act has helped attract two significant employers to the state already. GreenPower Motor Co. is a leading manufacturer of electric buses and trucks; its South Charleston plant will employ several hundred workers. Omnis Building Technologies builds energy-efficient, affordable homes that cut home heating and cooling costs; its Bluefield facility will employ 150 to 300 workers.
Gov. Jim Justice and other West Virginia politicians took a well-deserved victory lap. The headlines barely mentioned federal money and didn’t focus on climate change. Make no mistake: Both companies are part of a transition that could mean more good jobs for West Virginians — and their emergence in the state likely wouldn’t have happened without federal investment.
Manchin has favored the carrot over the stick when it comes to a transition to a cleaner economy. More federal investment will speed it up, so that jobs come sooner, and the worst effects of global warming may be avoided.
- Child care. If we really want to see the state’s families prosper, we need to support their ability to get into the workforce. The biggest barrier for many is access to affordable child care. The American Rescue Plan enabled short-term investment in West Virginia’s child care system, which lowered costs for families, increased funding for providers and provided grants to expand child care centers where there aren’t enough slots. These temporary provisions expire next year and must be extended to keep building on these recent gains.
- Jobs of the future. The nation is going through an energy transition, and a lot is at stake for West Virginia. Clean energy and manufacturing investments need to be enacted in a way that helps ensure West Virginia workers don’t get left behind and our households don’t get stuck with the higher energy costs. We need energy, but we also need safeguards to protect consumers from rising costs and more pollution.
- Drug prices. We need to lower prescription drug prices, especially those purchased through Medicare for West Virginia’s seniors. The federal government negotiates the cost of contracts on most other projects, except for prescription drugs. This must change. Further, lowering prescription costs generates revenue that can help pay for other priorities in the economic package. Congress can pay for these foundational things in a sustainable way by rolling back provisions in the 2017 tax cuts and ensuring the wealthiest people and corporations pay their fair share. The improvements in Medicare drug pricing would help pay for the package, too. And savings generated from these measures could help reduce the deficit.
News reports indicate that there’s also an effort in Congress to pass a bipartisan energy and climate bill aimed at lowering energy costs. We support these goals — but an energy bill is not a replacement for an economic package that helps families afford the things they need. These priorities need not be pitted against each other. The budget reconciliation process allows Congress to tackle climate and energy challenges and provide the targeted help workers and families need at the same time.
That’s the right path forward.