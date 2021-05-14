Just over 1 million acres in West Virginia — or approximately 7.4% of the state’s total area — are public lands, held in trust by the federal government.
These lands belong to all of us in this state and should, therefore, benefit all of us, whether it’s by ensuring they are accessible for outdoor recreation or guaranteeing that natural resources taken from these lands support the interests of the public.
The same should be true of public lands all over the country, where, in some places, such as Nevada, publicly owned lands make up 80% of the state. But there are many questions about how we can make the management of these lands work for everyone. That is why I was so glad to see Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., host a committee hearing on a topic that has an effect on all of us as Americans: the federal oil and gas leasing program for public lands.
The leasing system determines how our public lands are used and managed, but it hasn’t been updated in decades. As a result, our land is being mismanaged, and taxpayers, wildlife, local businesses and outdoor enthusiasts alike are suffering because of it. The fact is, the federal leasing program has been on the Government Accountability Office’s high-risk list for a decade, so it’s way past time to look under the hood and make sure everything is working.
After years of neglect, it is totally reasonable to take some time to review the program. As Manchin said at the hearing, it is important to have a “fact-based discussion to set a baseline from which we can work to improve the federal energy programs for all Americans.”
One of the most egregious aspects of the federal oil and gas program that Manchin highlighted during the hearing is noncompetitive leasing: an archaic policy loophole that lets oil and gas companies lease public lands without having to bid on them in an auction. Even worse, these “over the counter” leases cost a paltry $1.50 an acre — that’s less than the price of a cup of coffee — and almost never actually produce oil.
This sweetheart deal doesn’t exist for coal or renewable energy. Shocking, right?
Manchin spoke for all of us when he said this noncompetitive leasing “makes no sense to me at all.” It makes no sense to anyone, and it doesn’t serve the public interest.
We West Virginians love the great outdoors. Hunting, fishing, hiking, floating and more are just a part of our way of life. I myself grew up in East Bank beside our rolling mountains, hills and valleys, and spent countless hours enjoying our region’s natural beauty. Moreover, our love for the outdoors extends beyond just our state’s landscapes — many of us even travel to some of the western public lands on vacation.
But when irresponsible oil and gas leasing is allowed to continue on lands with little to no potential for oil and gas development, it prevents people from using those lands for camping, hiking, fishing, hunting and making memories that last a lifetime.
Making sure our children can enjoy these special places in the future the way we do now is important to all of us, and we all have a stake in how public, taxpayer-owned resources are managed.
I would like to thank Manchin for ensuring that Congress does its part to review the federal leasing system. This effort goes hand in hand with the Department of the Interior’s own review of this outdated system, through which these problems can be more comprehensively diagnosed and solutions can be identified and set in motion.
Throughout his career Manchin has shown his commitment to a commonsense, bipartisan approach to governing, and the administration’s leasing pause is just that.
Year after year of disrepair has left our public lands at risk of irresponsible development. We all will benefit when Congress and the administration work to finally reform the system. I am proud to have a leader in Manchin, who is addressing the glaring flaws within the leasing system — because it’s just common sense — and working with leaders in Washington to make our public lands work in the best interest of our communities.