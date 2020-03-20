Allen Tackett: Salango best choice for governor (Opinion)

Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango is on the ballot as a Democratic candidate for governor, and I urge everyone to consider casting your vote for him.
Salango is a longtime attorney in Charleston and a commissioner who has brought an energetic vision to Kanawha County and has dedicated his career of over 20 years to seeking justice for West Virginians who have been abused, neglected or mistreated. He’ll be a governor on our side.
He is a lifelong Democrat who has spent his adult life fighting for the little guy. He knows how to get things done, and that’s what we need in the Governor’s Office.
As West Virginians, we pride ourselves on pulling up our bootstraps and getting the hard jobs done. We have always believed that, with hard work and determination, we can do anything that we set our minds to.
Salango embodies those West Virginia values and would bring them to the Governor’s Office if elected. Salango grew up in a two-bedroom trailer in Raleigh County with his parents, got his first union job at age 15 bagging groceries, worked to put himself through college and then law school and has not stopped working since.
West Virginia needs a governor who will bring hard work, determination, vision and commitment to its people. I watched Ben Salango bring the community together to build the Shawnee Sports Complex. It was a project that people said couldn’t be done, and Salango made it happen. Thanks to Salango, it was built with union labor, and there is new economic activity in the Kanawha Valley.
As a military man, I also know that Salango will fight hard for West Virginia veterans.
Salango will bring all of that and more to the Capitol. I urge you to vote for him on May 12.