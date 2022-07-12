We are facing coinciding challenges. The world is in the midst of a fourth industrial revolution. Advanced manufacturing, electric vehicles, clean energy and other cutting-edge technologies are changing the way we do business, stay connected and keep our nation safe. At the same time, we face a rising China, which is doing all it can to become the world’s dominant power.
American innovation will help us meet these challenges. Innovation that will keep our military the most lethal in the world, our economy the most dynamic and our society the most prosperous. West Virginia can fuel this innovation by leading on critical minerals and rare earth element production. This will be good for West Virginia and good for the nation.
Critical minerals, like lithium, cobalt and rare earth elements, are necessary inputs for a wide range of high technology, including the F-35 strike fighter, medical devices and computers. These minerals also are essential to electric vehicle batteries. In the coming decades, our trucks, buses and even military vehicles will be powered by electricity.
The United States currently relies on foreign countries for our critical mineral supplies, especially China. China produces around 90% of the world’s rare earth metal supply and maintains 70% of the world’s rare earth reserves. The United States imports 80% of its rare earth elements from China. Beijing has a stranglehold on the market.
The COVID-19 pandemic demonstrated why it is unacceptable for the United States to rely on foreign nations like China for critical products and resources. Because of our foreign dependence, we faced shortages of personal protective equipment, pharmaceuticals and numerous other products. Chinese leaders even considered restricting exports of lifesaving medicines to the United States, to punish us for other trade policies.
China has a long track record of using its economic and manufacturing might to coerce nations to bend to its will. Beijing has inflicted severe economic pain on Lithuania and South Korea over policy disputes. It previously blocked the export of rare earths to Japan, in response to a maritime dispute, and has threatened the same action against the United States.
Dependence on China for these necessary resources is a national security threat. We need a secure domestic supply chain. West Virginia can help develop one.
The Mountain State has a long and storied history of driving American greatness. West Virginia coal powered the battleships in the 20th century and fueled the factories that equipped our troops and turned America into the world’s leading economy. Coal remains an important part of West Virginia’s DNA, but developing our critical mineral industry will create jobs, bring in revenue and put West Virginia at the core of American innovation and national security.
West Virginia is already leading the way. In recent testimony before the U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, Paul Ziemkiewicz, director of the West Virginia Water Research Institute, a program at West Virginia University, detailed the school’s leadership in this space.
WVU researchers are pioneering new technology to recover significant amounts of rare earth elements and other critical minerals from coal mine drainage. They are now working on a pilot program and hope to expand it to plants nationally.
West Virginia also can become a manufacturing hub for one of the most important products that critical minerals are used in: electric vehicles. As more auto manufacturers move to all-electric fleets, the demand for EV batteries and parts will increase significantly.
Like critical minerals, China dominates lithium battery manufacturing. West Virginia can lead the way in changing this. Our state has already attracted investments from start-ups, major auto manufacturers and the federal government to expand EV parts and electric battery production.
While market forces are moving us to increase our domestic critical mineral production and toward an electric vehicle future, smart government and business policies can get us there faster, creating jobs and strengthening our position against China along the way.
Targeted investments in the technology that our friends at WVU are producing is a good place to focus. Lawmakers in Charleston have advanced legislation to incentivize critical mineral mining and production in the state. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has led legislative and other efforts in Congress to develop our critical mineral supply chain. And the Biden administration recently invoked the Defense Production Act, to expand critical mineral production. These are all positive steps and should be built upon.
The Biden administration also is pushing Congress to establish an electric vehicle tax credit. This would boost demand for electric vehicles, having the downstream effect of increasing demand for lithium batteries and rare earth elements — which would serve as a boon to West Virginia’s budding EV and critical mineral sectors. Manchin ought to support this effort.
Oftentimes, economic and national security imperatives can come in conflict. Our previous outsourcing of manufacturing to China to cut costs — giving them tremendous leverage over us — is a clear demonstration of this.
We have an opportunity to create thousands of good-paying jobs in West Virginia, drive American innovation and protect our national security simultaneously. Let’s seize it.