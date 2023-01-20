Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Healthcare is one of the most contentious topics in political discourse. In state politics, the efficiency of healthcare systems is given a minuscule amount of attention and framed in such a way as to avoid detection, as the political class, teachers and state employees are the beneficiaries of the program.

The Public Employees Insurance Agency (PEIA) services roughly 230,000 members. It is facing a massive deficit of $100 million, causing West Virginia University Medicine in Wheeling to soon stop serving patients covered by the plan due to a lack of payment. The lights are reasonably expected to shut off when the bills aren't paid. WVU Medicine is merely mimicking the power politics that has caused the program to be insufficiently funded. Legislative bodies must navigate public backlash, such as the teacher strike of 2018, hospital retaliation, the personal stake in the success and basic economics.

Alonzo Perry II is president of the Berkeley County Republicans Club. 

Tags

Recommended for you