Healthcare is one of the most contentious topics in political discourse. In state politics, the efficiency of healthcare systems is given a minuscule amount of attention and framed in such a way as to avoid detection, as the political class, teachers and state employees are the beneficiaries of the program.
The Public Employees Insurance Agency (PEIA) services roughly 230,000 members. It is facing a massive deficit of $100 million, causing West Virginia University Medicine in Wheeling to soon stop serving patients covered by the plan due to a lack of payment. The lights are reasonably expected to shut off when the bills aren't paid. WVU Medicine is merely mimicking the power politics that has caused the program to be insufficiently funded. Legislative bodies must navigate public backlash, such as the teacher strike of 2018, hospital retaliation, the personal stake in the success and basic economics.
First, analyzing the historical issue is the demagoguing of teacher's unions. Who organized a strike in direct response to the costs associated with PEIA, and the negotiations led to a freeze in premium prices. Since the strike, virtually no real raises in costs of PEIA have transpired in fear of the raw exercise of union power. Rest assured, the remedy of PEIA will be coerced by the demands they choose to challenge the political establishment.
Raising deductibles, premiums and out-of-pocket maximums is out of the question for those who wish to survive the election cycle. The immediate response was a bailout that the establishment coined as a "reimbursement." Attention to the issue has diverted the problem toward insignificant factors, with many policy czars focusing on income-based rates and the spousal benefits that ignore income. I find this distinction from other insurance programs as a distraction.
The most promising realization is the shortage of critical roles to boost the overall size of the pool of funds. Shortages in teachers, jailers and all public sector employees are symptoms of the disease. Once treated, the bulk of the problem will dissipate and insolvency becomes less likely.
Conservatives have long championed the tagline of fiscal responsibility, but no one openly stood in opposition to the PEIA reimbursement or referred to it as what it is, a bailout. Nothing is fiscally responsible about siphoning taxpayer monies into failed government healthcare programs disguised as a benefits package. The adult decision is hard, and West Virginia needs to be realistic. While health care gets more accurate and effective, it naturally increases costs. If nothing is done, an actuarial study posits the deficit will reach nearly $500 million by 2027.
Unfortunately, basic economics is the humbling factor that needs to be addressed. PEIA covers too many products and services amounting to frivolous luxury. The government program has inherited the bulk of institutional science in health care and needs to reason a reduction in coverage. I understand the need for critical services, cancer treatments, flight medicine and other essential life-altering medical coverage. However, I suspect a thorough breakdown of the medical costs has not been examined to see what is ballooning the expenses.
Veterans who served in combat do not get vision, dental and other services such as those provided by PEIA unless they are responsible for related ailments. A massive reform will not fix PEIA; it will be corrected by giving up the utopian quest of government action. Insurance is designed to cover risk, not every wish, will or desire. Automobile insurance does not cover oil changes or the price of gasoline, but PEIA is attempting to do the medical equivalent of this phenomenon.
Alonzo Perry II is president of the Berkeley County Republicans Club.