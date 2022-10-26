Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Last year, people and organizations across West Virginia applauded the passage of the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act because we knew just how positive its impact could be for our state.

In short, this bill means new jobs and new opportunities across Appalachia. At Friends of the Cheat, we are especially excited about the significant investments in abandoned mine lands cleanup in this bill. About $11.3 billion in critically important investments for coal communities will be distributed across the country in the next 10 years via the Abandoned Mine Lands program, meaning organizations like ours can help implement long-lingering cleanup initiatives to restore our lands and waters – initiatives that will also put people back to work.

Amanda Pitzer is executive director of Friends of the Cheat. 

