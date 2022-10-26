Last year, people and organizations across West Virginia applauded the passage of the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act because we knew just how positive its impact could be for our state.
In short, this bill means new jobs and new opportunities across Appalachia. At Friends of the Cheat, we are especially excited about the significant investments in abandoned mine lands cleanup in this bill. About $11.3 billion in critically important investments for coal communities will be distributed across the country in the next 10 years via the Abandoned Mine Lands program, meaning organizations like ours can help implement long-lingering cleanup initiatives to restore our lands and waters – initiatives that will also put people back to work.
But there is legislation on the table that can make these investments go even further and have a real impact in cleaning up one of the most visible and pervasive aspects of the abandoned mine lands crisis in West Virginia: acid mine drainage.
One of the most pressing problems facing the Cheat River and its tributaries is acid mine drainage. If you’re from West Virginia, you know exactly what acid mine drainage looks like: sickly, orange water in our streams and creeks. Acid mine drainage is the product of a chemical reaction that occurs when water from abandoned coal mines mixes with oxygen – and it kills fish, decimates ecosystems and creates a serious liability for neighboring businesses and homes.
The threats posed by acid mine drainage to the Cheat River and other waters in West Virginia are numerous. Our organization has gotten a foothold on tackling some of them, but there is a lot of work to do in the Cheat watershed alone. So far, our plans haven’t been matched by resources from the federal government.
That could all change with the STREAM Act. The STREAM Act is vitally important legislation backed by Rep. David McKinley, R-W.Va., in the House and Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., in the Senate that would unlock the investments from the bipartisan infrastructure act so that they could go toward cleaning up acid mine drainage.
One of the most challenging aspects of acid mine drainage is that it never goes away. However, the water it pollutes can be cleaned up and protected thanks to the installation and maintenance of innovative treatment systems like several already at work on tributaries of the Cheat. The current Abandoned Mine Lands program recognizes this long-term need and ensures that communities dealing with acid mine drainage can put federal funds in set-aside accounts that support these systems. But the investments in this year’s bipartisan legislation are not yet eligible for the same kind of long-term projects because of a technical issue with the bill. The STREAM Act provides a simple fix, making these dollars available for acid mine drainage clean up at no new cost to the taxpayer.
It’s no wonder Republicans and Democrats alike have rushed to sponsor the STREAM Act. It’s a common-sense solution to a crisis that does not know any partisan boundaries. That’s why the bill passed the House by an overwhelmingly bipartisan vote of 391-9. But, now, we are all waiting for the Senate to act and get this bill over the finish line.
Without the STREAM Act, organizations like ours would not be able to access sizable new federal investments to build on our work to clean up acid mine drainage in the tributaries of the Cheat River. This bill would be a game changer for our work, our waters and our communities.
With the successful passage of this bill, we would be on the path to a West Virginia where no one would have to accept polluted water as normal and no business or family would have to worry about contaminated rivers and streams when it comes to making decisions about their future.
Amanda Pitzer is executive director of Friends of the Cheat.