When West Virginia’s Division of Natural Resources responded to the congressional mandate that each state develop a wildlife action plan, they submitted a plan identifying over 1,000 animals and plants in greatest need of conservation.
That was in 2015. Yet, to date, according to a National Wildlife Federation report, the federal government is spending less than 5% of what is needed to implement state wildlife plans across the country, including in West Virginia.
However, this can change. By encouraging a full Senate vote for the Recovering America’s Wildlife Act — a bill that would put adequate funding into state wildlife action plans — Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., can help the Mountain State protect and restore its natural heritage. The bill recently passed through the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee with a bipartisan vote, thanks to Capito’s leadership. Now, it is time for the rest of the Senate to act.
West Virginia is not alone. Across the nation, nearly 12,000 species — including mammals, fish, reptiles and amphibians — are identified in state wildlife action plans as requiring urgent conservation action. That same National Wildlife Federation report declared that America is facing a full-blown “wildlife crisis,” with a third of American wildlife and plant species considered to be “vulnerable” — and 1 in 5 species “imperiled and at high risk of extinction.”
I know this story well, as a scientist at the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, which was one of the lead institutions in the research published by the journal Science that showed North America has lost 3 billion birds since 1970. However, that research also offered hope — and evidence — that proactive management can reverse declining bird trends. Thanks to decades of dedicated funding and on-the-ground work, waterfowl populations grew by 50% during that same period.
The Recovering America’s Wildlife Act builds on that success, by establishing dedicated funding that benefits nongame and game species alike, and lessens the burden on hunters and anglers who currently support habitat management for all wildlife by purchasing hunting and fishing licenses.
In West Virginia, the act would fund conservation of more than 70 birds in the state’s wildlife action plan, from game species, like the ruffed grouse and American woodcock, to iconic species, like the wood thrush — which is nearly everywhere in West Virginia (99% of land area) but has declined by about 60% since 1970.
The act also is a good investment in cost prevention, because declining species can be helped before they reach the expensive Endangered Species Act emergency room. For example, West Virginians stand to gain by keeping the sharply declining cerulean warbler (65% loss) off the list, because the forests of West Virginia support almost one-quarter of all cerulean warblers in the world. As stated in West Virginia’s State Wildlife Action Plan, “no state hosts more breeding” cerulean warblers.
The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources has a shovel-ready plan to help cerulean warblers, a state/federal partnership that would provide incentives to private landowners for voluntarily managing habitat for warblers and other species. On top of that, the plan would deliver $1 million annually in positive economic impact to local communities through timber management and federal reimbursements. The plan is ready to go; all that’s needed is the funding to fully bring it to fruition.
By using a conservation model of collaboration, not conflict, with landowners, the Recovering America’s Wildlife Act can provide the funding to implement the cerulean warbler and other West Virginia DNR plans, including restoration work for abandoned mine land. It’s a model that balances business interests and conservation, because it was written with input from executives at companies such as Shell Oil, Toyota and the Hess Corp., in partnership with scientists from conservation groups, such as Ducks Unlimited, the National Wildlife Federation and the Cornell Lab of Ornithology.
The act also aligns with the will of the American people. In a nationwide poll conducted by the Pew Research Center, nearly two-thirds of U.S. adults said the federal government is doing too little to “protect animals and their habitats.”
West Virginia did its part by developing a wildlife action plan. Now, Capito can help move that plan into action by continuing to lead the Recovering America’s Wildlife Act through the Senate — and restoring America’s natural heritage of abundant wildlife, fish and outdoor opportunities for our children and grandchildren.